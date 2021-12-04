Biden’s Omicron dilemma

The Biden administration has been addressing fears of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 making its way into the United States while they assured Americans that lockdowns would not be a tool used and instead promoting the use of masks and vaccines. Meanwhile, the U.S. is being looked to as China has increased military pressure on Taiwan and Russia has moved its troops to the border of Ukraine. Republican from New York, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis joins to discuss the government response to Omicron and why many foreign leaders are acting aggressively right now. She explains her vote for the infrastructure bill was important and why she believes the Democrats’ push for more spending displays the need for Republicans to retake the House in 2022.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO