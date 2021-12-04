Biden’s Omicron dilemma

SCOOP OF THE DAY — “A former D.C. National Guard official is accusing two senior Army leaders of lying to Congress and participating in a secret attempt to rewrite the history of the military's response to the Capitol riot,” Betsy Woodruff Swan and Meridith McGraw report. In a 36-page memo, Col. EARL MATTHEWS, who held high-level National Security Council and Pentagon roles during the Trump administration, slams the Pentagon's inspector general for what he calls an error-riddled report that protects a top Army official who argued against sending the National Guard to the Capitol on Jan. 6, delaying the insurrection response for hours.
Comments / 146