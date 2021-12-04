Margaritaville Palm Springs hosting a job fair to fill multiple positions

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs is hosting a job fair next week to fill multiple positions in numerous departments.

The resort is looking to fill positions in the following departments: Housekeeping, Culinary, Restaurant, and Security.

Positions:

Line Cook - Full time & part time

Prep Cook - Full time & part time

Culinary Supervisor - Full time

F&B Supervisor - Full time

Security Officer - Full time & part time

Security Officer Overnight - Full time & part time

Room Attendant - Full time & part time

Houseperson - Full time & part time

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Compass Rose Ballroom.

There will be an $800 signing bonus, $400 after 90 days and $400 after six months, according to a spokesperson.

Learn more about the resort at https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-palm-springs .

You can also apply for a position at the resort online at

https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-palm-springs/careers

