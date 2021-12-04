ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Margaritaville Palm Springs hosting a job fair to fill multiple positions

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSVge_0dDhsHkd00

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs is hosting a job fair next week to fill multiple positions in numerous departments.

The resort is looking to fill positions in the following departments: Housekeeping, Culinary, Restaurant, and Security.

Positions:

  • Line Cook - Full time & part time
  • Prep Cook - Full time & part time
  • Culinary Supervisor - Full time
  • F&B Supervisor - Full time
  • Security Officer - Full time & part time
  • Security Officer Overnight - Full time & part time
  • Room Attendant - Full time & part time
  • Houseperson - Full time & part time

The job fair will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Compass Rose Ballroom.

There will be an $800 signing bonus, $400 after 90 days and $400 after six months, according to a spokesperson.

Learn more about the resort at https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-palm-springs .

You can also apply for a position at the resort online at
https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-palm-springs/careers

The post Margaritaville Palm Springs hosting a job fair to fill multiple positions appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Fox News

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Compass Rose#Ballroom#Security#Culinary#F B
CBS News

Bob Dole to lie in state in the Capitol on Thursday

Former senator, presidential candidate and war veteran Bob Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Democratic leaders announced Monday. Dole died in his sleep at home in Washington, D.C., early Sunday. He was 98. Thursday will be the senator's final trip to the building where he spent 30 years serving in both the House and Senate. Lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda is reserved for prestigious lawmakers and citizens.
POLITICS
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy