Margaritaville Palm Springs hosting a job fair to fill multiple positions
Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs is hosting a job fair next week to fill multiple positions in numerous departments.
The resort is looking to fill positions in the following departments: Housekeeping, Culinary, Restaurant, and Security.
Positions:
- Line Cook - Full time & part time
- Prep Cook - Full time & part time
- Culinary Supervisor - Full time
- F&B Supervisor - Full time
- Security Officer - Full time & part time
- Security Officer Overnight - Full time & part time
- Room Attendant - Full time & part time
- Houseperson - Full time & part time
The job fair will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Compass Rose Ballroom.
There will be an $800 signing bonus, $400 after 90 days and $400 after six months, according to a spokesperson.
Learn more about the resort at https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-palm-springs .
You can also apply for a position at the resort online at
https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-palm-springs/careers
The post Margaritaville Palm Springs hosting a job fair to fill multiple positions appeared first on KESQ .
Comments / 0