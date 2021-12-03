South Korea Postpones Crypto Tax, Looking For Votes?

AOFEX will officially establish the Taiwan branch on December 3, 2021, to enhance the global influence of the brand as well as to better serve its global users. The opening of additional regional branch will expand the global circulation of OT (platform token) and the adaptation of relevant applications within its ecosystem which will further promote growth in new processes and connections as well as new applications in the ecosystem. AOFEX will launch an event with a series of surprises and benefits on the same day and with a giveaway of 260,000 USDT to show gratitude to its loyal users as well as to welcome new users. For details, please refer to official announcement.

