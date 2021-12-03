ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea Postpones Crypto Tax, Looking For Votes?

By Julia Arvelaiz
 3 days ago

South Korean National Assembly Strategy and Finance Committee approved an amendment to delay to 2023 the taxation that imposes an annual 20% capital gains tax for crypto trading with over 2.5 million Won (US$2,125) in earnings, just after the same taxation had been rushed to happen in 2022 as the lawmakers...

