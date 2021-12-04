ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

URS Adult Ambassador thriving

By John Seibel
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMEiG_0dDhrqAV00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the many goals at United Rehabilitation Services is preparing adults to work and to succeed while doing so. Workers at URS detail just how the Adult Ambassador at the organization is proving to be a great example of success.

Tom Acker is a man on the move. “Because I feel like I can do the job,” he confidently says. He is in his happy place working at Kettering Medical Center.

Jeremy Nelson is the employment services manager at United Rehabilitation Services. He says Tom is very driven. “He had one drive, and that was to find a job in the community. No matter what you did or what you talked about, that was his goal and that is what he was focused on.”

Tom has been laser focused for decades. Now 60 years old, he has been coming to URS since 1980 and is a staple in Adult Services.

Nelson says, “We could use Tom as a model for work ethic, caring and openness and ability to receive feedback and to take your job seriously, and that is not something you find all the time anymore.”

Nelson has worked with Tom for years. He says Tom makes it easy because once he’s in an interview, Tom’s personality sells itself.

URS giving 11 year old his independence

Nelson admits finding work for his clients can be challenging, “But with cases like Tom’s, it’s a little easier to do things because he brings such a joyful spirit and a kindness and openness that not every participate brings.”

Nicole Betts, a program specialist at URS says, “But with cases like Tom’s, it’s a little easier to do things because he brings such a joyful spirit and a kindness and openness that not every participate brings.”

Betts adds, “Not everyone has a such a successful story as Tom, but I think just having that one person in our adult services to shine bright and be able to encourage other people is important.”

Like everything, it seems, that Tom puts his mind to, he does it well. He says he never stops, and he won’t stop because he’s not finished.

“I wanna take one more course,” Tom says. “To be with friends.”

Those friends want Tom there, too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

G.R.O.W. Act introduced to help Ohio retain graduates, grow workforce

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new initiative is working to keep graduates of Ohio universities and colleges in Ohio. State representatives said the G.R.O.W Act, introduced in Columbus on Monday, could help the state retain graduates and grow our workforce. Kareem Jalanbo, a Wright State University junior majoring in computer science, received a $1,000 retention […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Need a job? A Dayton treatment center is hiring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you in need of a job? You can head to open interviews at a Dayton treatment center. Woodhaven said it will host the event on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 627 South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, building D on the 6th floor. There are openings for LPNs and RNs, CDCAs, and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

FLOC collects toys for Miami Valley children in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –For Love of Children will donate toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children in need. According to a release by FLOC, the Christmas for Kids program started over 30 years ago and delivered toys and gifts to 35 children. Today, the organization helps over 1500 children have a good Christmas. One […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton Children’s Hospital hosts 2nd mass vaccination event for children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Sunday marked Dayton Children’s second mass vaccination site for children 5-to-11-years-old at UD Arena. Three weeks ago, more than 1,600 children got their first dose of a Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine and now, more returned to finish the process. “We are so excited to finally be able to protect our kids, it’ll […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Teen shot at Alabama church from Dayton

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in a shooting at an Alabama church Friday night has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Fauber, of Dayton, Ohio, according to an official statement from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with the church. Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ […]
ALABAMA STATE
WDTN

Motorcyclists’ club donates $10,000 worth of toys to kids in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local motorcyclists’ club has donated approximately $10,000 in toys to Montgomery County Children Services, a release by the county said. According to Montgomery County, members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered these gifts to the Haines Children’s Center. A collection of bikers accompanied the delivery truck to the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urs#Urs Adult#Kettering Medical Center#Adult Services
WDTN

New bill focuses on higher ed to rebuild Ohio’s population, future workforce

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An ambitious bill promises an investment in higher education to help tackle population decline and workforce shortages in Ohio. Monday, flanked by nine presidents from many of the state’s largest colleges and universities State Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) announced the Graduate and Retain Ohio’s Workforce (GROW) Act. He called it an […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

More than $122K raised during 43rd Annual URS Telethon

(WDTN) — Through donations from WDTN viewers, members of the community, and corporate sponsors, $122,637 was raised for United Rehabilitation Services during the 43rd annual telethon. URS helps disabled children and adults through occupational and physical therapies, special education programs, and job training. All of the money raised during this annual telethon supports those programs. […]
CHARITIES
WDTN

Catholic women’s club collects items for homeless women, children

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Catholic Women’s Club held its annual Christmas Boutique today to collect items for the women and children at the St. Vincent Homeless Shelter and the community. Last year, the club said members filled over 100 Christmas stockings for children at the shelter as well as 50 laundry baskets filled […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

‘Sensitive Santa’ meets kids with autism, sensory issues

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons hosted ‘Sensitive Santa’ today, an event for children with sensory issues. Children on the autism spectrum or with related sensory issues can find crowded spaces, long lines, and lots of noise stressful and overwhelming, the mall said in a release. This event is intended to give […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

At least 1 taken to hospital after Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a crash in Dayton Friday Sergeant Blackwell with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the crash on Brandt Street just before 9:30 p.m. He said it is possibly a two-car crash. Blackwell said medics made a transport to Miami Valley Hospital, but […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Remains of missing Springfield man found in duffel bag

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Remains found in a duffel bag in Springfield have been identified as a missing man. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the remains were confirmed to be David Sisler, a man reported missing in 2020. The bag was found near I-70 and State Route 72 in Springfield on October 8, 2021. […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: nearly 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Saturday, Dec. 4, ODH reports a total of 1,725,649 (+7,793) cases, leading to 87,696 (+192) hospitalizations and 10,887 (+19) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Saturday 58.23% of the state’s population — 6,806,362 Ohioans — have […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy