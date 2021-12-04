ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Perfect Game inducts inaugural Hall of Fame Class

By Yianni Kourakis
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Perfect Game, a premiere provider of...

Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Is Still Hard At Work This Offseason

The season has ended and the Dodgers are all scattered across the country enjoying the time off. But there is one former Dodger still working hard. Albert Pujols, a free agent who played for the Dodgers last season, is playing in the Dominican winter league. On Friday, he hit his first home run of ...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
Albany Herald

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates -- Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva -- as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
MLB
MLB

O'Neil's contributions worthy of Hall of Fame

On Sunday, the Hall of Fame's Early Baseball Era Committee (pre-1950) and Golden Days Era Committee (1950-69) will meet to vote on 10-player ballots, with the results announced live on MLB Network that night at 6 ET. We're here to offer a primer on the 20 players who are up for consideration. Click here to view the other posts.
MLB
Fox News

O'Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get Baseball HOF

Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with...
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Gil Hodges' children react to their father's Hall of Fame call: 'I cried terribly'

Irene Hodges and her siblings had already become numb over the decades waiting to get the call. “When I received the phone call and I heard, ‘I am very happy to tell you,’ I was hysterical. I cried terribly, because I honestly couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Irene Hodges, the oldest daughter of the late Gil Hodges, said Monday. Less than 24 hours earlier, she had learned that her father was finally voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the 16-member Golden Days Committee.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Twins Legends Kaat, Oliva Among 6 Baseball Greats Elected To Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were among the six men elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, and they’re the only living new members this year. Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off...
MLB
Washington Post

Once shut out of the Hall of Fame, these Black ballplayers are getting another shot

Bob Kendrick was prepared to celebrate, not console. But the call had come from the Baseball Hall of Fame: Buck O’Neil didn’t get in. O’Neil was inside a conference room at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., waiting for word. Kendrick, the museum’s marketing director at the time, was standing outside the conference room, wiping away tears. His emotions cycled from sadness to anger to panic as he searched for the right words.
MLB
NJ.com

South Jersey high school inducts 16 into sports hall of fame

The Washington Township High School Sports Hall of Fame will add 16 members when the Class of 2020 is inducted at a dinner ceremony 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Wedgwood Country Club. Matt Aloi (Class of 2001) – Volleyball. John Bartosiewicz (Class of 2010) – Bowling. Dan Calhoun...
HIGH SCHOOL
Dallas Sports Focus

Six voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Six individuals were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today, it was announced. Long-time Negro Leaguers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler were voted in by the. Early Baseball Era committee, while Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat were voted in by the Golden Days Era committee.
MLB

