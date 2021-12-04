Perfect Game inducts inaugural Hall of Fame Class

Irene Hodges and her siblings had already become numb over the decades waiting to get the call. “When I received the phone call and I heard, ‘I am very happy to tell you,’ I was hysterical. I cried terribly, because I honestly couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Irene Hodges, the oldest daughter of the late Gil Hodges, said Monday. Less than 24 hours earlier, she had learned that her father was finally voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the 16-member Golden Days Committee.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO