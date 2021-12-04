ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Mysterious ways and a crazy idea

By Hosted by Joe Morgenstern
kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaolo Sorrentino's "The Hand of God" is much less...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

Grimes is back on the internet and sharing ‘crazy ideas’

Yesterday, November 28, Grimes posted on TikTok a video captioned “back on the internet #sigh” after becoming quiet on social media as she concentrated her platform to promote her new artificially intelligent girl group NPC. In September, Grimes released her new song ‘Love’ on TikTok explaining that it deals with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Sunnei’s Idea of Black Friday Comes With Mystery

Click here to read the full article. SUNNEI’S CALL: If for Forrest Gump’s mom life was like a box of chocolates, for Sunnei’s creative directors Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo, it looks more like a carton box packed with colored tape. Still, the result is the same: you never know what you’re gonna get. The hip Milanese brand is tackling Black Friday in its own way, spicing up customers’ hunt for bargains with a little bit of unpredictability.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022The Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule CollectionDFS Unveils Exclusive "From Venice With Love" Collaboration From Friday through Sunday, shoppers looking to...
RETAIL
Atlas Obscura

The Fountain of Ideas

Located along the main road to the historical center of the city of Yonezawa in Japan’s Yamagata Prefecture, this funny little homemade shrine is an amusing pit stop. Within the humble precincts of the shrine, you will find small stone statues of the three wise monkeys: Mizaru, who sees no evil, Kikazaru, who hears no evil, and Iwazaru, who speaks no evil. They are joined by a new member of the band, a monkey deep in thought, who we must assume thinks no evil!
LIFESTYLE
kcrw.com

Lessons from Machiavelli

In her new book, “Machiavelli for Women: Defend Your Worth, Grow Your Ambition and Win the Workplace,” NPR host and reporter Stacey Vanek Smith suggests a more realistic and pragmatic approach to the complexities that still exist in the workplace for women. Vanek Smith takes inspiration from the 16th century Italian politician Niccolò Machiavelli, whose book “The Prince” is renowned for encouraging a certain amount of cunning and scheming.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Ozona Stockman

With Will there was a way

Oh, that the inimitable Will Rogers were alive today. The need for his disarming smile and positive spirit helped Americans survive the Great Depression. He’d go a long way today in bringing people together as challenges mount, sometimes blotting out our better thoughts and kinder natures. Even Will might not know where to start. An introductory rope trick wouldn’t help. I think he would still…
ENTERTAINMENT
editorials24.com

‘To Create Under These Circumstances is CRAZY’

Self-professed music nerd Questlove has seen Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back,” which takes viewers where they’ve never been before – into the actual production of the band’s last album, 1970’s “Let It Be.”. In a thread posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, Questlove shared his thoughts about the Beatles’...
MUSIC
The Moose 95.1 FM

How the Edge’s ‘Jackhammer’ Guitar Defined U2’s ‘Mysterious Ways’

“We wanted the album to be very extreme,” U2 guitarist the Edge told Redbeard of 1991’s Achtung Baby. “We didn’t want it to sound in any way safe.”. While the Irish quartet’s seventh LP eventually became yet another blockbuster, spawning a crop of hit singles and going eight-times platinum, that experimentation — that endless reactionary quest for a new sound — nearly halted the momentum of an all-time great rock band. And no song better captures that struggle than “Mysterious Ways,” the most drastic of their sonic departures.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mysterious Ways#Naples
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

During last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as the new villain, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.
TV SERIES
Odyssey

Top 10 Movies Of All Time As Rated By Movie Fans

The Movies You Love. READ MORE. Having worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and in event management pr for red carpet events I wanted to share the latest. I regularly attend film screenings in the city at London film premieres, and love nothing else more than movies and celebrity news!
MOVIES
NME

Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
MOVIES
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy