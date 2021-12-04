ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Omicron variant detected in Georgia resident

By WTVC
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has been notified of a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey who has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, according to a press release. The individual recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two...

newschannel9.com

