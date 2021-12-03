ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Off Duty Elizabeth EMS Supervisor Airlifted In Motorcycle Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u4HEW_0dDhpdrs00

An off duty EMT from Elizabeth was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on his way home from work, sources tell Daily Voice.

The victim, an EMS supervisor, was on his motorcycle when the crash occurred near the intersection of Magie Avenue and Springfield Road around 2:40 p.m., city officials and sources say.

He was airlifted from the Kean University soccer field to an area hospital, sources said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Staten Island Man Found Dead In Car On NJ Turnpike

A 48-year-old Staten Island man was found dead in his car on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.Troopers found Gerald D'Aniello unresponsive in his black sedan parked on the ramp  of interchange 7A on the shoulder in Robbinsville around 10:30 Friday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles M…
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox4kc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash Sunday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A woman riding a motorcycle died in a crash with an SUV Sunday morning. It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Noland Road, just north of U.S. 40 Highway in Independence. Police said the driver of a Lincoln Navigator tried to turn into a parking lot in front of the motorcycle.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Emt#Ems#Kean University
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
Payson Roundup

Man killed in crash on Airport Road

A 34-year-old California man visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday was killed in a vehicle accident in west Payson Friday. At 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, the man’s vehicle rolled in the 2200 block of West Airport Road. When police and fire arrived, witnesses were attempting to lift the vehicle...
PAYSON, AZ
22 WSBT

Husband injured, wife dead after motorcycle crash with deer

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving a deer and a motorcycle. Investigators said a husband and wife were on 9 Mile Road near 50th Avenue when a deer ran out in front of them riding their motorcycle around 5:32 p.m. Sunday. As a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

35-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Bus On Long Island

Police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was fatally struck by a bus on Long Island.The crash happened in Hempstead at about 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said a man was running south on Main Street when he was struck by a NICE bus that w…
HEMPSTEAD, NY
cbs17

9-month-old child ejected from car in crash on I-85 overpass: Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a 9-month-old child was ejected from a car. Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Thursday that the crash took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a female driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southeast on the Interstate 85 overpass to U.S. Route 70 lost control of her vehicle in a curve.
DURHAM, NC
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in vehicle, train crash

Lebanon County authorities are continuing to investigate what caused a Palmyra woman to crash into a train Tuesday morning at a local railroad crossing. Kimberly Gingrich, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which police said happened around 8:15 a.m. at the North Railroad Street crossing, between Broad and Spruce streets.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
KTLO

Head-on collision injures 3

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision early Saturday morning in Ozark County on Missouri Route P, 4 miles southwest of Theodosia. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one of the three, 31-year-old Dustin Perry of Isabella, was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield for treatment of what were described as “serious” injuries.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Voice

Boy Dies After Being Struck By Train On Jersey Shore: NJT

A boy died after being struck by a train early Saturday morning on the Jersey Shore, New Jersey Transit officials said.The two-engine train had no passengers on board when the boy was struck around 1:30 a.m. near Bergen Place, south of Red Bank station, NJ Transit spokesperson Everett Merrill told …
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
172K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy