Two Officers Hospitalized After Incident Involving Group Of Teens On Long Island

Two police officers on Long Island were hospitalized breaking up an incident at a young adult home involving four teenagers, authorities announced.

Officers from the Nassau \ County Police Department responded to Mercy First on Covent Road in Syosset shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, where there was a report of a disturbance involving several teens.

According to police, officers needed to transport a 14-year-old involved in the incident to an area hospital for evaluation.

When they attempted to bring him in, police said that the teen began to fight with the officers before he was placed in custody, at which point three others attempted to prevent officers from placing the first in an ambulance.

It is alleged that the three teens held onto the officers and cursed at them before they could also be apprehended.

Two officers were injured during the incident and were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. One suffered a concussion and the other a broken hand.

The original teen was charged with:

Assault;

Resisting arrest;

Obstructing governmental administration;

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were charged with obstructing governmental administration, and a 16-year-old boy is charged with obstructing governmental administration and harassment.

All four teens were issued appearance tickets to appear in Nassau County Family Court in Westbury on Thursday, Dec. 16.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.