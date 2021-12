This week’s question is stolen — with his permission — from Ross Miller, who tweeted it last week:. What’s your favorite bit of shocking movie dialogue?. My choice is the first thing that popped into my head when I saw the question. It’s something David Tennant says in the 2005 ITV miniseries Secret Smile (here’s my review, from 2008), in which he plays the boyfriend from hell who stalks his ex, played by Shaun of the Dead’s Kate Ashfield.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO