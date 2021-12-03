ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

M3 World Championship for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will kick off on Dec. 6

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is written in partnership with MOONTON. The third edition of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s premier year-end esports competition will be held from Dec. 6 to 19. This time, the tournament is bigger than ever, featuring an $800,000 prize pool, which is the biggest for a single event in...

pocketgamer.com

The groups for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 have been drawn and the tournament is set to kick off next week

The League Stages for the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 are officially set to kick off as the teams have been drawn. The tournament begins next week on November 30th and promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest in the PUBG Mobile esports calendar. The top 40 teams were selected and randomly divided into groups of five. They were then divided into the PMGC West and PMGC East divisions. You can check the divisions and groups below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends M3 Pass regular rewards: How to get free Emotes, Special Skins, and many more

The Mobile Legends M3 Pass has arrived as of November 29 and will be available till January 2, 2022. The M3 Pass will be rewarding players who have not bought the pass with many regular rewards which are locked behind levels. As players complete tasks and gain exp they will increase their level in the M3 Pass. With every new level being unlocked players will unlock many rewards completely for free like free Emotes, Avatar Border, Takedown effects, Arrival and Recall Effects, Custom Actions, Special Skins, and many more. Without further ado, let’s check out all the free loot and regular rewards which can be plundered from the M3 Pass in Mobile Legends and how to level up in the Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does MTG Arena’s Alchemy game mode launch?

Wizards of the Coast are set to release a new spin on Magic: The Gathering’s constructed Standard format called Alchemy that will give players a version of the game that is exclusive to MTG Arena. Along with some rebalancing of cards, the format will have everything that Standard does, but...
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Gambit top EMEA Pro League despite Alliance victory

The Russian squad proved once again that they're one of the best in the world. The final day of the first split’s regular season took place with concurrently running lobbies, so no teams would be handed an unfair advantage with knowledge of how other teams finished. Groups A and C featured Gambit, the pacesetters for EMEA, who were guaranteed a spot in the online playoffs regardless of the day’s outcome. Teams like Gambit, GMT, and Alliance were all searching for placement within the Pro League top 10, since those squads would receive a head start on points in playoffs. Quite a few teams in the lobby needed points to either secure playoffs or safety from the relegation zone. Among them, Natus Vincere loomed largest by reputation, with the Na’Vi squad sitting in 28th place—only three points away from the final playoff spot and just two points above the relegation zone.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

J.X. Tiger win the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021

J.X. Tiger became the 2021 Clash of Clans world champions after a convincing victory over QueeN Walkers in the grand finals today. The team absolutely dominated across all three days of the competition to take first place and the lion’s share of the $700,000 prize pool. They cruised through the upper bracket, taking down the likes of BADZINGER, Tribe Gaming, and QueeN Walkers to advance to the grand final.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Defending ALGS champions 100 Thieves thrive on final day of Pro League

Defending ALGS Champions 100 Thieves won three games in a row to end Sunday night’s matches between groups B and D, giving the struggling team a guaranteed spot in the modified regional Playoffs. But they were eclipsed by the more consistent performance of teams like NRG, Esports Arena, and G2....
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

69iQ take home top honors in EMEA ALGS Day 10

The action heated up in EMEA tenth day of the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League, with some teams fighting for the final playoff spots and others battling to avoid the relegation zone. In the end, 69iQ won the day and proved its mid-split roster changes were paying off.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ShahZaM vs. Berlin: Sentinels’ IGL seeks to conquer the city that burned him twice

Mere minutes after his NA CS:GO roster had been eliminated in the Challengers Stage of the StarLadder Berlin Major, Complexity’s CEO Jason Lake went public with his plans to nuke his roster. He effectively declared to the world he was willing to pay any price to improve his team with his current players likely still sitting in front of their monitors.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Bang retires from professional League of Legends

It’s the end of the road for Bae “Bang” Jun-sik. The former world champion has announced his retirement from League of Legends after competing professionally for close to 10 years. The player will be stepping down from Afreeca Freecs to fulfill his duties in the Korean military service, which is...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 stomp the lobby on day 10 of NA ALGS Pro League

G2 notched an impressive win in today’s NA Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Pro League matches, stifling opponents with oppressive Wingman shots and well-timed Ash Ultimates. The top-tier controller squad may have gotten off to a slow start in the Pro League, with only a few points in the first two rounds. But they’ve been on the podium in the last three days of competition and delivered an incendiary performance today, putting them in line for a big payoff when the regular season ends on Dec. 5.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sentinels take top seed in NA ALGS Pro League

With the first split of the Pro League finished, the best of North America will look to the playoffs, as the best of the best will compete for a $250,000 prize pool. Sentinels finished atop the Pro League standings, tying with NRG on points. Without their massive sixth game, they most likely would’ve slipped a few places. TSM managed to bump their standing up a bit more, finishing in fifth place, while Dubblyew’s huge three-match stretch where they took first twice and second one took them from a risk of missing playoffs to finishing in 10th. Team Liquid were also able to secure their playoff position.
NFL
dotesports.com

LoR Rumble powers up Yordles in Magic Misadventure expansion

Riot Games revealed Rumble as the new Bandle City/Noxus Legends of Runeterra champion today, showcasing a potential powerhouse of Yordle synergies. Leading up the LoR reveal of Rumble today was a large number of Mecha-Yordle cards created via the keyword Manifest and Magic Misadventure cards with the Yordle card type. Scheduled to release on Dec. 8, the Magic Misadventure expansion will buff Yordles to new heights with the reveal of Rumble and Yordle-Explorer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PSG Talon parts ways with Maple

League of Legends Taiwanese mid laner Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang is no longer part of PSG Talon. This is the fourth roster change in PSG Talon since the team failed to qualify for Worlds 2021 playoffs, having finished in third in Group C with three wins and three losses. South Korean coach Kwon “Helper” Yeong-jae left on Oct. 25, while jungler Kim “River” Dong-woo and top laner Wong “Kartis” Ka Lok parted ways with the organization in mid-November.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite’s third chapter kicked off yesterday with a new map and a bunch of cool cosmetics that players will work toward unlocking throughout the season. From Spider-Man to new Primal skins, players may have a hard time choosing which skins they’d prefer to unlock first, making any source of extra XP quite valuable.
VIDEO GAMES

