ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Journaling Is Scientifically Linked to Happiness—Here Are 5 Easy Tips to Start Writing More

By Nicole Clancy
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting down thoughts, feelings, and experiences from your day really can make you feel better—even happier. Journaling thoughts and feelings, both positive and negative, can actually change your brain chemistry to increase feelings of peace and happiness, which tell your brain to stop releasing stress hormones and to start producing calming...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

From Journaling to Taking Time Off, Here Are 15 Habits Happy Caregivers Swear By

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. The amount of caregivers in the United States has increased significantly...
YOGA
Psych Centra

Delusions of Love: Signs of Living with Erotomania

When a person is convinced that someone else is in love with them despite evidence to the contrary, they may be showing signs of erotomania. You may have fantasized at some point about a famous celebrity falling in love with you. Perhaps you thought that someone had a crush on you in high school or that a colleague was flirting with you at the holiday party.
MENTAL HEALTH
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journaling#Stress Management#Stress Hormones#Gratitude Journal#Paj#Uc Berkeley
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
dailytitan.com

Addressing loneliness begins with acceptance

With loneliness now being accepted as a prevalent mental health issue, college students shouldn’t ignore the effects loneliness can have. Holding oneself accountable and accepting feelings of isolation as part of progression, developing healthy relationships and seeking counseling are clear paths to stabilizing mental health as the thrills of life are enjoyed.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fillmore County Journal

Journal Writing Project The future

I do not know what to think of the future. I feel a generational gap between what my generation desires versus what the prior generations desire. When I think about my future, I desire to be like one of those big, burly biker men. The kind that look terrifying, and people fear to approach, but not actually be terrifying. I would love to be one of those androgyneous looking, artsy kids. The ones that seem to spew creativity and beauty out of every pore. I hope to one day be like a teacher that is always there for their students. The type to bend over backwards for their students. But I do not know what to do.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
WKRC

Study says those who like to drink coffee black often have psychopathic, sadistic traits

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) - A study said that black coffee drinkers often have psychopathic and sadistic traits. Researchers from the University of Innsbruck in Austria conducting the study investigated how bitter taste preferences might be associated with anti-social personality traits. In two U.S. American community samples, 953 people self-reported their taste preferences and answered personality questionnaires assessing Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality.
DRINKS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy