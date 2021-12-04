Bank robber suspect found near dumpster
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a bank robbery was found near a dumpster after a helicopter search over Lockbourne Road in Columbus on Tuesday at about 3pm.
The Columbus Police aircrew flew overhead after a robbery at the PNC bank at 2060 Lockbourne Road within two minutes of the call going out. The aircrew searched the 1400 block of Marion Road, where a man was standing around a dumpster, according to a social media post from CPD.
The aircrew guided the patrol officers to the dumpster, and they said they found the stolen cash in the 61-year-old man’s coat and pockets. He was arrested and charged.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
