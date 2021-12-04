ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bank robber suspect found near dumpster

By NBC4 Staff
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpEzC_0dDhnh2g00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a bank robbery was found near a dumpster after a helicopter search over Lockbourne Road in Columbus on Tuesday at about 3pm.

The Columbus Police aircrew flew overhead after a robbery at the PNC bank at 2060 Lockbourne Road within two minutes of the call going out. The aircrew searched the 1400 block of Marion Road, where a man was standing around a dumpster, according to a social media post from CPD.

The aircrew guided the patrol officers to the dumpster, and they said they found the stolen cash in the 61-year-old man’s coat and pockets. He was arrested and charged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

