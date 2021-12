A 61-year-old Scranton area man is charged with homicide in an arson during a burglary early Sunday that led to the death of a Bucks County man in his home, court papers say. Christopher George Gillie, who was a roommate of the 81-year-old victim’s daughter in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody after a traffic stop about 7:40 a.m. Sunday in that Lackawanna County borough, court papers from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Buckingham Township police say.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO