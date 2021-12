SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The race to fight the Omicron variant is on, but a lot is still unknown about this new strain of coronavirus. Health leaders are analyzing the mutation’s elements before it reaches the United States. UC Berkeley Professor and infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg said there are three questions that researchers are trying to figure out: how transmissible it is, how resistant it is to vaccines and natural immunity, and how sick it will make people. “My first thought was, ‘Oh no, here we go again,’ with a big question mark,” Dr. Swartzberg said. “We were sitting there...

