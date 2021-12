The Washington Wizards lost to the Pacers 116-110 in Indiana on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... Though the Wizards had already been going through a difficult stretch recently following their hot start to the season, they had through the first quarter of the year avoided losing three straight games. That was until Monday night when they fell to the Pacers, as Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak of their own to hand the Wizards their second loss in as many days.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO