JT Rocks Blue Hair And Butterflies For Birthday Instagram Photoshoot

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Marcelo Cantu / Capitol Music Group

Happy birthday to JT of the rap duo City Girls. Today, the hip-hop maven turns 29 years old and in honor of her special day, she’s taken to IG to give us a super sexy birthday shoot that has us all swooning.

Rocking icy blue, long wavy hair, the “Act Up” rapper rocked nothing but a pair of ripped blue jeans and butterfly pasties that covered her arms, chest, and midriff. Her eyebrows were a deep blue color to match her blue locs as she donned dramatic eye makeup including long, wispy eyelashes and butterfly winged eye linger. She served face and body as she posed for the set of IG pics, giving us ultra-glam for her birthday shoot. “Another year around the sun! ,” the beauty captioned the photo set.

Check out the stunning photos below.

Many of JT’s celeb friends flooded her IG comment section with their birthday wishes, including Megan Thee Stallion who wrote, “Dayummm ” and Marsai Martin who commented, “ HAPPY BIRTHDAYY SIS.” JT’s groupmate and friend, Yung Miami, also took to her own Instagram page to share a loving IG story wishing “her sis” a happy birthday, posting a few gorgeous photos of the rapper and writing that she “loved her”.

With the release of the City Girls’ single, “Twerkulator” and most recently, JT’s collaboration with Summer Walker, “Ex For A Reason,” 28 was a great year for the entertainer, and by the looks of how she’s kicking off her birthday, 29 will be a year for the books, too.

Happy birthday, JT!

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
