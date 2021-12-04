ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Raises Concern With Proposed Relaunch Of World War II Era State Military Force

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPGKI_0dDhmEbW00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

F lorida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that he plans to restart the state’s civilian defense force, a temporary entity formed during World War II. The state has survived over 70 years without such a force raising concerns about DeSantis’ motivations.

Columnist Jamelle Bouie suggested there’s a thin line between DeSantis making liberals freak out and him seriously wanting to take specific actions. As he’s shown over the past few years, anything is possible with DeSantis.

According to CNN, DeSantis’ need to create his own state force could be a part of growing tension over the National Guard between Republican-controlled states and the Biden administration.

And while state defense operations exist in 21 states and Puerto Rico, the renewed effort raises eyebrows given DeSantis’ overall attitude toward civil liberties and protecting all communities. Local news reported DeSantis saying he wants the state guard to be on hand to assist with “events.”

“We also want to make sure that we have the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible,” DeSantis said. “Some of that will require us to be able to have access and be able to use support in ways that are not encumbered by the federal government, that don’t require the federal government.”

NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund’s President and Sherilyn Ifill tweeted concern about the announcement simple tweeting, “pay attention.”

The “not encumbered by the federal government” is the type of vague language that raises concerns about how the group would be utilized. Florida led the charge in criminalizing dissent , using last year’s racial justice protests as an impetus to ram through the restrictive law. It’s not a stretch to imagine DeSantis using a newly created civilian force to take action against local communities. States can create their own civilian force as provided by federal law.

Under 32 U.S. Code § 109 , DeSantis seemingly has wide latitude for action.

“A defense force established under this section may be used within the jurisdiction concerned, as its chief executive (or commanding general in the case of the District of Columbia) considers necessary, but it may not be called, ordered, or drafted into the armed forces,” the section reads.

Many active state guards were established at the start of World War II or well before. The Maryland Defense Force was reactivated in 1983. The New York Guard was started in 1917. Like South Carolina’s, some state guards have their roots in militias that predate the United States.

If and when DeSantis’ request is approved, it will remain to be seen how he puts the civilian force to use in the Sunshine state.

See Also:

DeSantis Recruiting Anti-Vax Police Officers To Move To Florida Despite COVID-19 Being’ Leading Killer Of Cops’

Governor Of Face Palms Ron DeSantis Introduces Vaccine Skeptic Anti-Masker As New Florida’s New Surgeon General

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Will there be martial law in Florida if DeSantis gets his secret civilian military force

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to reestablish a World War II-era civilian military force that he, not the Pentagon, would control. DeSantis pitched the idea Thursday as a way to further support the Florida National Guard during emergencies, like hurricanes. The Florida National Guard has also played a vital role during the pandemic in administering Covid-19 tests and distributing vaccines.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Ron DeSantis plans Florida paramilitary force outside federal control

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, has proposed an extraordinary plan to create a state paramilitary unit that he, rather than the federal government, would control. DeSantis, a Republican, has asked state lawmakers to fund the establishment of what he is calling the Florida state guard to assist with “state-specific emergencies”.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Gov. DeSantis 'Florida State Guard' proposal prompts alarm from critics

Left-leaning politicians and pundits expressed alarm Friday after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed the creation of a "State Guard," a civilian-military force that he would control to assist with what his office described as "state-specific emergencies." DeSantis’ proposal outlines $3.5 million in funding from the state’s armed forces budget...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

FL Gov. DeSantis proposes civilian guard force free from Biden’s control

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed reestablishing the Florida State Guard, which would act as a “civilian volunteer force” that he would control independently outside President Joe Biden’s control. If created, Florida will become the 23rd state with its own guard independent of federal control. “I’m going to be...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

What is a state guard? New details on Gov. DeSantis' proposal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During an announcement about his proposed state budget, Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed this week that he wants to re-establish the Florida State Guard, a civilian, volunteer service that assists during state emergencies. DeSantis wants to allocate $3.5 million in state funding to recruit and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jamelle Bouie
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis seeks to restore Florida State Guard. Here’s why

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced recommendations for over $223 million in new defense-related funding in the upcoming state budget at a news conference in Pensacola. DeSantis said the money will go primarily toward bolstering the National Guard, treating the major investment as a form of...
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Pitches Plans To Bolster National Guard

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined plans Thursday to ask lawmakers to increase funding for the Florida National Guard, as he seeks to expand the number of armories and re-establish a civilian volunteer force that would be directly under his control. DeSantis said a budget he will propose next...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Sopa Images#Jbouie#Cnn#The National Guard#Republican
Fox News

DeSantis proposes bonuses and pay raises for Florida police

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday proposed a $400 million initiative to increase salaries and provide bonuses to law enforcement officers and other first responders across the state. The proposal, according to the governor's office, aims to increase salaries for law enforcement officers, correctional officers and special risk firefighters. For...
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Orlando at Florida Highway Patrol office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke from a Florida Highway Patrol office in Orlando on Monday afternoon. DeSantis spoke on his support for law enforcement through proposed sweeping increases in state law enforcement pay, bonuses and other changes to get more officers to relocate to Florida. The governor started the press...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

Gov. DeSantis proposes raises, bonuses for first responders

– Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will include raises and bonuses for law enforcement when he announces his overall state budget proposal next week, he said at a news conference Monday. DeSantis is proposing repeating the $1,000 bonuses law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians received this year. He also...
POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Florida thankful for health, family and Ron DeSantis this Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the list of what people in the Sunshine State are thankful for this Thanksgiving. “I’m personally thankful for the governor of Florida because we own an Airbnb out in Orlando, and luckily to him keeping everything open, we’re able to make some money,” Stephanie, who splits time between Colorado and Florida, told Fox News.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy