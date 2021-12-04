Sources: Miami Offers AD Position to Clemson's Dan Radakovich, Others

Radakovich could reportedly earn more than $3 million a year at Miami.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Miami has approached several high-level Power 5 athletic directors with contract offers that would make them the highest paid AD in college football, according to Sports Illustrated 's Ross Dellenger .

A name on the list that has surfaced as a favorite is Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich. Per Dellenger, Radakovich could earn more than $3 million a year.

However, Miami has not made an official deal to Radakovich as of Friday evening.

Radakovich, 63, came to Clemson in 2012 after a stint at Georgia Tech. He is currently making $800,000 a year. Radakovich earned his MBA at Miami and began his career with the Hurricanes athletic department.

While overseeing a department that has won two national championships and six ACC titles during his tenure, Radakovich increased Clemson's athletic revenue from $69 million in 2014 to $120 million in 2019.

Radakovich also served on the College Football playoff committee after three decades of college football experience as a player and athletic director.

Miami parted ways with former athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15, two days after the Hurricanes suffered a 31–28 loss to Florida State. James spent 17 years with the program including eight as the athletic director.

One source described the Hurricanes search for an athletic director as a "complete s---show", according to Dellenger.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Hurricanes news, head over to All Hurricanes .