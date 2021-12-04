Arlington Christmas market ranked amongst nation's best

It's not something that is super popular here in this country, but in Europe, Christmas markets are huge.

Travelmag just rated the Top 20 Christmas Markets in the US, and one of those is right here in North Texas.

They say the Texas Crist Kindle Market in Arlington is one of the best in Texas. It has all sorts of holiday gifts and decorations, all with a German touch. And it's going on now through January 2nd at Choctaw Park Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

The other one mentioned in Texas is in the city of Tomball, northwest of Houston.

