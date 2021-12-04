ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington Christmas market ranked amongst nation's best

By David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPdUK_0dDhm8OP00

It's not something that is super popular here in this country, but in Europe, Christmas markets are huge.

Travelmag just rated the Top 20 Christmas Markets in the US, and one of those is right here in North Texas.

They say the Texas Crist Kindle Market in Arlington is one of the best in Texas. It has all sorts of holiday gifts and decorations, all with a German touch. And it's going on now through January 2nd at Choctaw Park Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

The other one mentioned in Texas is in the city of Tomball, northwest of Houston.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRLD News Radio

Texas parents welcome quintuplets

A couple from Pharr, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, has welcomed a new edition to their family - or make that five new editions. Adrian and Karina Silva are the proud parents of quintuplets three girls and two boys, born November 29th.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, TX
Government
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Tomball, TX
Arlington, TX
Lifestyle
KRLD News Radio

Things To Do Around DFW: December 2-5

Enjoy German-inspired holiday fun at the Texas Christkindl Market. This delightful, FREE, family-friendly market, inspired by a cherished German tradition, features holiday gifts, decorations, music and other traditional festive goods
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Market#Holiday Gifts#North Texas#Travelmag#German#The Texas Rangers
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy