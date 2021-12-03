ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Newtown Police Seek Road Rage Driver Caught On Video Throwing Woman To Ground

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Uepm_0dDhm5kE00

Police are seeking the public's help locating a road rage driver caught on surveillance cameras assaulting a woman in Newtown last month.

Officers responded to the PetSmart parking lot on South Eagle Road around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 21 on a report of a road rage incident, Newtown police said in a Nov. 30 release.

A nearby camera captured the incident, in which a man driving a white Tesla Model X got out of his car and threw a woman to the ground during an apparent parking dispute, according to a video posted by the police department on YouTube.

The man is then seen fleeing the scene.

He is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with brown hair, and a possible accent, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip on the department's CrimeWatch page.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Road Rage#Petsmart#Crimewatch
Daily Voice

Mercer County Man, 64, Fatally Struck By Car: Police

A 64-year-old Mercer County man was killed after being struck by a car before dawn Sunday, authorities said.Officers responding to the pedestrian crash on Route 1 North at the Square of West Windsor found the man, of Princeton, unresponsive just after 6:20 a.m., West Windsor Police said.He was pron…
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cyclists Detail Crash That Killed Beloved Rider In South Jersey

Cyclists have taken to social media to detail the horrific crash that killed their beloved friend and fellow rider over the weekend.Julie Galezniak, 62, of Stratford, was riding south Sykesville Road with a group of cyclists when she was struck by the truck heading in the same direction on Dec. 4, …
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Homicide Charges Filed In Fatal Doylestown Fire: DA

Authorities in Bucks County on Monday were expected to announce homicide charges filed in connection with a weekend house fire that left one person dead in Doylestown.Check back for details. This is a developing story. Original story below.Neighbors of one Doylestown community called 911 after bein…
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Central Pennsylvania Girl Missing For Days: Police

A teenage girl has been missing from her home in central Pennsylvania for days, according to police.Lana Halilovic, 16, of Harrisburg, has not been seen since she left her home on Dec. 2 at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township police.Lana is described as approximately 5 foot…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
172K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy