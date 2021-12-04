ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

80-year-old man killed in Las Cruces car crash; police seek witnesses

By Jim Parker
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police said Friday they were seeking witnesses to a deadly 2-car crash at a Las Cruces intersection.

An 80-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened at Roadrunner Parkway and Mars Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities didn't release the victim's name.

The crash involved a red, 4-door Dodge Nitro and a green, 4-door Lexus.

Authorities asked any witnesses to the crash to contact Las Cruces police at (575) 528-4145.

