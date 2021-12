Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. I have a colleague whom I trust completely when it comes to interpreting events in and near Russia. This person is well sourced when it comes to what is happening in Moscow. So when they told me 10 days ago in an even-keel, matter-of-fact tone that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine in a few months, I took it seriously.

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO