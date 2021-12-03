ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First omicron variant case confirmed in NJ, Murphy says

By Sarah Vasile
 3 days ago

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant Friday.

Murphy and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the case was confirmed in a fully vaccinated woman who visited New Jersey from Georgia. According to a release from the governor’s office, the woman recently traveled to South Africa.

She tested positive on Nov. 28 and has been in isolation.

“The Omicron variant is among us and we need to take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant,” Murphy said.

The woman who tested positive experienced moderate symptoms and is receiving care in a New Jersey emergency department, according to the governor’s office.

“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over,” Persichilli said. “The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.”

The announcement from the Garden State comes a day after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced five omicron cases in New York.

Comments / 60

E-Man
2d ago

But wait a minute. Our president opened our borders on January 21 2021 without vetting or testing for Covid or any other diseases and shipped all these illegal undocumented immigrants all over this country in the middle of the night and the legal tax paying American citizens are paying for their housing, food, health care, education and college. Right. And sorry I blame everyone of you democrat voters.

Reply
8
beautiful world
2d ago

Sorry guys it was me I brought it back from NY, I travel everyday to and from for work, that day I forgot my mask and coughed while crossing the bridge into jersey with my windows open LMFAOO

Reply
5
NWO
3d ago

The virus we need to worry about in N.J. Is called Murphy 🦠

Reply(1)
32
