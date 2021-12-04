Ohio State Quarterback Quinn Ewers To Enter Transfer Portal

As first reported by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel and subsequently confirmed by a team spokesperson, Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers will enter his name into the transfer portal. He is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech as potential destinations.

Ewers, who was widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022, skipped his senior season at Southlake (Texas) Carroll and join the Buckeyes in August in order to profit from his name, image and likeness. He signed numerous endorsement deals, including one worth more than $1 million.

Arriving midway through fall camp, Ewers did not factor into the three-way quarterback battle between eventual winner C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. Head coach Ryan Day noted in September he still had “a lot of catching up” to do before he would see the field.

Ewers was elevated to third-string in early November when Miller was suspended for driving while impaired, a charge that was later reduced to reckless operation. He then traveled with the team to Nebraska and made an appearance in the blowout win over Michigan State, taking two snaps to end the game.

The highest-rated prospect to ever sign with Ohio State, Ewers will become the second signal-caller to enter the portal this week, with Miller being the other. With Stroud in the midst of a Heisman Trophy-caliber season, he would have likely had to wait until 2023 to become the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.

That said, Ohio State recently landed a commitment from 2022 Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star Devin Brown, who would have seemingly taken Miller’s spot on the roster. Now, the Buckeyes will have to search for another in the portal, as Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis prefer to have four scholarship signal-callers in the room at one time.

As for Ewers, he'll have four years of immediate eligibility at his next school due to the one-time transfer exception. It's worth noting he was once committed to the Longhorns until he backed off his pledge amid the uncertain status of former head coach Tom Herman.

