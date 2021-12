The launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard took fans of the franchise back to World War II. Since the game rolled out, it has not been short on content. Most recently, the Secrets of the Pacific event began, which allows you to learn about the new Warzone map through completing a set of in-game challenges. Speaking of challenges, shotguns have cemented themselves as the most overpowered weapons in multiplayer. The Gracey Auto shotgun is no different and by taking advantage of all ten attachment slots, you can make a class that is even more powerful in Vanguard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO