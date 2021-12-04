ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Text Neck’ Can Happen To Anyone—Here Are Four PT-Approved Stretches

By Hannah Schneider
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Screen time is almost entirely unavoidable these days, and one result is colloquially known as "text neck" or "tech neck." This refers to the neck and back strain that comes from bending your head down to look at your device. Text neck can happen when doing an activity that forces you...

Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
Well+Good

Why a Cardiologist Says Every Fitness Regimen Should Include the ‘Big 3’

In 2021, there are at least 2,021 ways to break a sweat. Whether you're lacing up your roller skates, hula-hooping to put your core to work, or just going out for a simple walk, moving your body comes with serious psychological and physical benefits. But when it comes to best workouts for heart health, Michael Weinrauch, MD, a New Jersey-based cardiologist, says three types of fitness take the cake.
Well+Good

How To Tap the Power of the Vagus Nerve To Stop an Anxious Thought in Its Tracks

I don't know about you, but I feel like I've been in "fight or flight" mode since March 2020. It seems that somewhere between a contentious political climate, an ongoing pandemic, and a worsening climate crisis, relaxing has been put on the back burner. I'm certainly not alone: As of October, 62 percent of Americans reported feeling more anxious than they did during the same time last year. So if your worries are running wild and you're in need of some serious decompression, we asked a couple of therapists how to stimulate your vagus nerve for a few moments of well-deserved relief.
Well+Good

5 ‘Good Mood Foods’ That a Neuroscientist Says Boost Serotonin Levels and Soothe Stress

With the sun showing up late and leaving early these days (seriously, why can't we get away with that), feeling not-so sunny yourself lately isn't an uncommon experience. For some, the dip in mood is minimal, but for others it can be debilitating. (If that's the case for you, it's a good idea to talk to a therapist who can give tips specific to managing seasonal depression.)
You’ll Start Tracking Home Health Like You Track Heart Health

In 2020, against the backdrop of a pandemic that made folks increasingly concerned about germs swirling in their homes and wildfires ablaze in a number of regions that compromised the air quality in their path of destruction, air purifiers saw market growth of 57 percent, according to research by the consulting firm Verify Markets. And that growth is only expected to continue with the worldwide air quality monitoring system industry predicted to reach $5.9 billion by 2026, up from $4.4 billion in 2021. Alongside this rise in popularity of air purifiers comes new tracking technology housed within the products, which means we’ll soon be monitoring air quality the way we’ve long used fitness trackers for personal health metrics.
Everyday Habits You Should Never Do After 60, According to Doctors

Aging, the saying goes, is not for wimps. But it also doesn't have to be more difficult than necessary. Too many of us make it so, by engaging in everyday habits that can accelerate aging or significantly increase the risk of chronic disease. These are five health patterns you should never fall into after 60, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
Here’s How To Find Out If You Have a Fever Without a Thermometer, According to Doctors

So, it turns out that thermometers are, like, really effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that it is the most effective way to determine if someone has a fever. However, sometimes life happens, and that little device disappears from its usual perch in your junk drawer (ahem, just me?). Even though a thermometer is the best way to measure body temperature, you aren't SOL if you don't have one nearby. There are a few ways to assess whether or not you have a fever without a thermometer. So we asked experts to break down body temperature basics, discuss whether the 'hand-on-forehead' trick works, and share the best way to check for a fever without a thermometer.
What is the Cause of Difficulty Swallowing?

Difficulty swallowing is called Dysphagia. The problem of moving food from the throat to the stomach may occur in different muscles, nerves, or parts of your body. What are the signs and symptoms of difficulty swallowing?. Signs and Symptoms include: Difficulty chewing or biting food, trouble controlling saliva in your...
I Asked an Eye Doc Why Everyone Is Talking About These Eye-Clearing Drops

I've been whitening my teeth religiously ever since a high school friend unwrapped a foil packet of Crest 3D White Strips at a sleepover and changed my life forever. Little did I know that, one day, the whitening trend would extend beyond the 32 chompers, and to the eyes. That day is today, my friends. People are Instagram-ing, TikTok-ing, and Reddit-ing about Lumify Eye Drops: a solution designed to reduce eye redness so your irises stand out. So I asked an eye doc if Lumify was truly worth the hype (and what you need to know before you start using the product).
Is Walking Enough Exercise If It Doesn’t Make Your Heart Race? We Asked a Cardiologist

There are seasons in life when a 15-minute walk is the most you can commit to your exercise routine—and, hey, that's 100 percent okay. Maybe your job is more of a nine to nine than a nine to five right now, or childcare is monopolizing your free moments. Whatever the case, we asked a cardiologist to answer the age-old question is walking enough exercise? And the first thing you need to know is that the simple answer is yes.
How to handle heartburn

(Baptist Health) – You knew it from those country songs: Sometimes feeling like your heart is on fire is not a good thing. Lifestyle changes can often provide relief from heartburn. Heartburn, or acid indigestion, actually has nothing to do with your heart. The most common symptom is burning chest...
Here’s Exactly How Deep Breathing Can Improve Digestion, According to an RD

Breathing and digestion are both involuntary processes in your body. However, you can exert a little control over your breath. And, what's more, deep purposeful breathing can improve your digestion. It seems like taking deep breaths yields so many benefits that it's hard to keep track: heart health, stress relief, improved sleep are just a few; however, improved digestion is simply another aspect of breathing deeply.
Is foam rolling effective for muscle pain and flexibility? The science isn't so sure

Many physically active people get muscle pain after exercise, known as “delayed onset muscle soreness” or DOMS. Foam rolling has emerged as a popular means of alleviating delayed onset muscle soreness and stiff muscles. You’re likely to find foam rollers in any gym, or you may have one yourself, and many people swear by using them before and after exercise. But what does the science say? Is foam rolling actually effective in reducing delayed onset muscle soreness, and in increasing flexibility? Unfortunately, it’s often the case that scientific studies don’t necessarily support anecdotal evidence. This seems to be the case with foam rolling....
