ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimball, MN

40 Years Later, 81-Year-Old Myrtle Cole’s Brutal Murder Remains Unsolved

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIMBALL, Minnesota (WCCO) — A brutal murder has haunted a tiny central Minnesota town for decades. Next week will mark 40 years since Myrtle Cole, who was 81 years old, died inside her Fairhaven home. Investigators hope a public push for help could finally close the case. Dorothy Kersten...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

12-Year-Old Girl Was Shot In Back During Fight Involving Large Crowd Near Millennium Park Saturday Night, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the back this past weekend amid a fight involving a large crowd of young people downtown, police said. At 8:40 p.m. Saturday, someone fired a shot in the direction of a group in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, near Millennium Park. It was Monday when police learned a 12-year-old girl was shot in the back in that incident. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. A total of 21 juveniles were arrested after the large crowds gathered Saturday night. Around 9 p.m.,...
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Yogurt Shop Murders: 30 Years and 2 Overturned Convictions Later, Still No Answers in Murders of 4 Teen Girls

On Dec. 6, 1991, what was initially believed to solely be a fire in an Austin, Texas, yogurt shop actually turned out to be the grisly murder scene of four teenage girls, whose bodies were discovered bound, gagged and shot once firefighters were able to contain the flames. The case would later come to be known as "the Yogurt Shop Murders."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimball, MN
City
Myrtle, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Unsolved#Science And Technology#Advertising#Wcco
WEAU-TV 13

Murder of Medford hunter still unsolved as 20 year mark approaches

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -- Tuesday marks 20 years since the unsolved homicide of a Medford man. The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says James Southworth, 37, had been hunting alone on the afternoon of Nov. 23, 2001, on property owned by a relative in Clark County, southeast of Chili near the Wood County line. Southworth’s body was located at about 7:30 am the next day. He died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the back.
MEDFORD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother denies murdering two-year-old son

A woman has denied murdering her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 31, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of killing her son Reid when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video-link.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend South Wales Paying tribute, his family described him as a “super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child.A further case management hearing will take place on February 25, with a trial provisionally listed to begin on May 3 and last around seven days.Judge Michael Fitton QC remanded Steele, of Broadlands, Bridgend, into custody.He told her: “Thank you very much for your co-operation today and I have noted you have been listening carefully.“The next hearing will be on February 25 and the trial date will be confirmed shortly.“You will be remanded into custody and I will extend the custody time limit until May 16.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Man Dies In North Philadelphia After Ambush Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street. Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS 17

‘Creg did not deserve this’: Shooting death of Fayetteville barber unsolved 16 years later

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Creg Johnson was found shot to death in the Line Up Barber Shop in Fayetteville in 2005. Now, 16 years later, his death remains unsolved. Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are still asking anyone with information to come forward. The annual walk-down for tips regarding Johnson’s homicide was canceled […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wbrz.com

Man arrested in brutal beating, death of 63-year-old victim

BATON ROUGE - After a man was beaten to death on Madison Avenue, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) arrested a 49-year-old male suspect in connection with the crime. According to an affidavit from a BRPD officer, Lorenza Rolan Lemon was arrested for his alleged role in the death of Clyde McFadden.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy