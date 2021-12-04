Report: Oregon offers contract extension to Mario Cristobal

Oregon has offered to extend the contract of football coach Mario Cristobal in an effort to keep him with the Ducks, ESPN and the Oregonian reported Friday.

Miami is pursuing Cristobal and the Hurricanes are optimistic they can lure him away from Oregon to replace coach Manny Diaz, the Miami Herald reported Friday. Cristobal, 51, is a Miami native who has played and coached for the Hurricanes.

ESPN quoted sources as saying the new contract offer to Cristobal is “aggressive” and is similar to other head-coaching deals reached recently. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker last week landed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension to remain with Michigan State.

Cristobal is in his fourth full season at Oregon. He is 35-12 overall, including 10-2 this season, for the 10th-ranked Ducks. His Oregon teams are 2-2 in bowl games; the Ducks will meet Utah on Friday night in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas.

Last December, Cristobal signed a new six-year, $27.3 million deal through the 2025 season. With incentives, including a Pac-12 title, he could earn over $5.5 million this season, ESPN reported.

The outlet said Cristobal would have to pay Oregon a $9 million buyout if he exits for another school before Jan. 14.

–Field Level Media

