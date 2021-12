NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s Big Spring Park once featured a waterfall.

It was taken out in the 1980’s.

But now, thanks to a contribution from the “Save Our Heritage Foundation,” it’s back.

You can check out the waterfall for yourself at Big Spring Park at 309 W. Spring St. in Neosho.

