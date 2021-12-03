ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some intel on Radakovich and Miami

By Staff Reports
Amid reports Friday that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich may be leaving for the same post at another ACC school, TCI has gathered some intel regarding the situation.

We have been able to confirm, through industry sources, that Radakovich is a strong enough candidate that he could be the leading candidate for the athletic director position at the University of Miami, which parted ways with former athletic director Blake James in November. At this time, we can’t confirm whether or not he’s been offered the job or accepted it.

The Oregonian’s John Canzano first reported Miami plans to hire Radakovich, who’s been Clemson’s athletic director since December 2012. Radakovich earned his master’s degree from Miami in 1982 and got his start in administration there as the athletic business manager.

Miami is also reportedly pursuing Oregon’s Mario Cristobal as its next head football coach despite Manny Diaz still officially holding that title.

Radakovich came to Clemson from Georgia Tech three years after Dabo Swinney had already been hired as the Tigers’ head football coach by Radakovich’s predecessor, Terry Don Phillips. Radakovich has made his own hire in baseball (Monte Lee) during his time with the Tigers.

Stay tuned to TCI for more on this developing story.

