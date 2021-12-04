Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Still yet to practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may soon have their wide receiver room at full strength for the first time in a while. Tampa got Mike Evans back at practice Friday, according to The Athletic's Greg Auman, after the star wideout had sat out both Wednesday and Thursday's practices with a back issue. Auman noted that Evans' back had tightened up during Monday night's victory over the New York Giants, and that his availability for Friday practice was a good sign for his potential to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO