Buccaneers' Justin Watson: Still yet to practice

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
According to Greg Auman, the Jaguars are signing WR/KR Jaydon Mickens off of the Buccaneers’ practice squad to their active roster. Mickens, 27, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Mickens spent the season on the Raiders’ practice squad before the team waived him with an injury designation in 2017.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received an early Christmas present on Thanksgiving, well two actually. Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and defensive tackle Vita Vea returned to practice Thursday. White had been out with a quad injury sustained in the 30-10 win over the New York Giants. Vea has been recovering from...
Brown (ankle) isn't present for the open portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant on Tampa Bay's official report, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brown's ongoing absence from practice isn't a surprise, especially after head coach Bruce Arians told Tom Pelissero...
Godwin (foot) practiced in full Thursday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. While Mike Evans (back) and Antonio Brown (ankle) remained sidelined, Godwin upgraded from his limited listing on Wednesday's injury report. It's unclear where Evans and Brown stand in their respective recoveries, but Godwin clearly is the healthiest of the Buccaneers' top trio of wide receivers at the moment.
Godwin will be joined in the lineup by Mike Evans (foot) on Sunday at Indianapolis, but Antonio Brown (ankle) will remain sidelined, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Godwin bumped up from a limited listing on Wednesday to full standing on Tampa Bay injury reports both Thursday and...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the 21-day practice window for starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, which opens up the opportunity for Davis to be activated from the injured reserve over the next three weeks, the team announced. Davis went on the injured reserve following Tampa Bay's Week 4 victory...
White (hip) will likely be limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. White injured his hip against the Colts on Sunday but returned and finished the game. The limited practices will be implemented to try and help him get healthy in time for Sunday against the Falcons.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may soon have their wide receiver room at full strength for the first time in a while. Tampa got Mike Evans back at practice Friday, according to The Athletic's Greg Auman, after the star wideout had sat out both Wednesday and Thursday's practices with a back issue. Auman noted that Evans' back had tightened up during Monday night's victory over the New York Giants, and that his availability for Friday practice was a good sign for his potential to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Buccaneers may still have their first-ever MVP in quarterback Tom Brady. Tom Brady hasn’t been on the best stretch in recent weeks with the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he is out of contention in the MVP race. While some fans ignore awards like this, a monumental moment like winning an MVP would only add to Brady’s growing legacy with the Bucs.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons injury issues are starting to clear up. Linebacker Deion Jones a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the first since he missed the victory over Jacksonville with a shoulder ailment. Head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons are taking it day-by-day with Jones, one of their best and most athletic defensive players.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been struggling with injuries throughout the entirety of the 2021 NFL season. That struggle looks to be coming to an end just in time. Thursday Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis stated he was “confident” he would play Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons. Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that defensive back Jamel Dean looked to be “full-go” at practice Friday. With defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting returning last week the Bucs could very well have their top-3 defensive backs in the lineup this Sunday.
