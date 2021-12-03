Dillon Stoner: Released by Raiders

Stoner was moved back to the practice squad Monday. Stoner was signed and elevated to the active roster on Dec. 4, but he was unable to log an offensive snap. The wide receiver will head to the practice squad prior to Week 14.
Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
1.3k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Week 13 battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had a scary start. Running back Trenton Cannon went down after a vicious hit while returning the opening kickoff. Injuries during football aren't uncommon. However, seeing a player taken off the field via an ambulance is very concerning.
If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
Peyton Manning has been out of the National Football League for several years, but his (now playful) rivalry with Tom Brady remains. Earlier this week, the legendary NFL quarterback earned a new gig: Madden NFL ratings adjustor. The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback has one rating adjustment in...
A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey has passed away at the age of 77. The former Atlanta Falcons/Philadelphia Eagles superstar died on Friday night, according to a family member. Following a standout collegiate career at Tennessee State, Humphrey was selected with the third overall pick in the...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.
The Top247's No. 1 edge rusher in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage five-star Marvin Jones Jr. will get the final push from a couple head coaches this week with Alabama's Nick Saban and Florida State's Mike Norvell coming into the home. Both are slated to be there on Thursday per...
The Minnesota Vikings traded for tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets days after Irv Smith Jr. was lost for all of the 2021 season. The transaction cost the Vikings a 2022 4th-Rounder in exchange for Herndon and an extra 6th-Round pick. That deal was met with disdain...
All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
