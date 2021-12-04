ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: G Wesley Matthews to sign with Bucks

Free-agent guard Wesley Matthews is in the process of signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to reports on Friday.

It would mark Matthews’ second stint with the Bucks. He averaged 7.4 points in 67 starts for the club during the 2019-20 season.

The 35-year-old Matthews would provide depth for a Milwaukee backcourt led by Jrue Holiday.

Matthews has career averages of 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 849 games (739 starts) over 12 NBA seasons with seven teams. He ranks 24th all-time with 1,729 3-point baskets.

Matthews spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging a career-low 4.8 points in 58 games (10 starts).

Matthews’ high scoring average was 16.4 during the 2013-14 season for the Portland Trail Blazers. He also averaged 15.9 points in two other campaigns for Portland.

–Field Level Media

