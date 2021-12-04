Obamas Make Surprise Visit To Comer Children’s Hospital For Holiday Celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ve likely heard Santa travels in a sleigh with reindeer. On Friday, he came with a little extra protection.

We’re talking secret service protection. Yes, the man under that Santa hat is none other than former President Barack Obama.

He and his wife Michelle Obama dropped by Comer Children’s hospital Friday afternoon to surprise some of the patients and deliver a few Christmas presents.

They also sat down for a personal chat with the families — sharing personal stories and spreading a little hope for the holidays.