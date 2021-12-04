ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Obamas Make Surprise Visit To Comer Children’s Hospital For Holiday Celebration

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnQcs_0dDhiuNW00

CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ve likely heard Santa travels in a sleigh with reindeer. On Friday, he came with a little extra protection.

We’re talking secret service protection. Yes, the man under that Santa hat is none other than former President Barack Obama.

He and his wife Michelle Obama dropped by Comer Children’s hospital Friday afternoon to surprise some of the patients and deliver a few Christmas presents.

They also sat down for a personal chat with the families — sharing personal stories and spreading a little hope for the holidays.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Obama makes surprise visit to D.C. vaccination site amid polarized virus debate

Students at Kimball Elementary School in Southeast D.C. expected to receive stickers, maybe a T-shirt, after getting a coronavirus shot on Tuesday afternoon. But shortly after workers began the vaccinations, a tall, gangly former president ambled into the school’s multipurpose room. “We are just getting through the holiday season and...
POTUS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Brings Holiday Cheer in Sheer Embroidered Green Dress at Kennedy Center Honors

Dr. Jill Biden was elegantly festive for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The ceremony honors those who have made impactful contributions through performing arts. This year’s recipients included Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels, Justino Diaz and Berry Gordy. The first lady arrived with President Joe Biden, dressed formally in a short-sleeved gown. Her Reem Acra number, hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, featured sheer sleeves and a neckline accented with sequins. The style’s dark green tone, as well as its dark green velvet accents and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
CELEBRITIES
850wftl.com

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is missing her Mariah Carey Christmas album

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is very upset about her Mariah Christmas album is missing and she can’t find it anywhere. She decided to express her grief on Twitter, “This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it,” the Democrat said in a tweet on Friday. “Whomever borrowed my #MariahCare Christmas vinyl, return it. You can leave it at my office door, no questions asked,”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barack Obamas#Christmas#Comer Children
WJBF

Children’s Place in Aiken gets surprise $1.5 million donation

AIken, SC (WJBF)- A non profit organization in Aiken is expanding thanks to a huge surprise donation. Children’s Place has been raising money for seven years for a new larger building– something the organization desperately needs. Children’s Place is a child and family development center that focuses on behavioral issues and developmental delays in kids […]
AIKEN, SC
CBS Chicago

East Chicago, Indiana Nonprofit ‘Paying It Forward’ Lives Up To Its Name For Families Having Trouble Getting Presents Under The Christmas Tree

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — For families who are grieving or who might have trouble putting food on the table, it might be tough getting presents under the tree for Christmas. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, one woman in East Chicago, Indiana is trying to save Christmas for families who need it. “You’re seeing Christmas magic,” said Tamye Longoria, president of the nonprofit Paying It Forward. Longoria doesn’t offer mere toy shopping – she’s looking to make miracles. “I’m actually on dialysis, so after I got out of dialysis, I picked (the kids) up and brought them over here,” said Adolph Lomeli. “I’m a...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
The Independent

‘Stay in school kids’: Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for appearing to claim that cancer is transmissible

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene once again attacked Covid restrictions and safety measures on Saturday. Comparing deaths caused by the coronavirus infection to those caused by cancer, the Congresswoman made various claims about the two distinct illnesses, and said schools have never been shut down because of cancer, ignoring the fact that cancer is not contagious.“Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed,” the far-right conspiracy theorist, who has a long history of making unfounded claims, said in a thread on...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Parents Magazine

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Make History With White House Menorah Lighting Ceremony: 'A Family Tradition'

For the first time in U.S. history, the White House menorah lighting ceremony was a family affair, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, leading the celebration. "This is a White House tradition, but for the first time in history it is a family tradition," President Joe Biden said at the event, held Wednesday night in the in the East Room.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Sensory Santa Events Welcomes Families Of Kids With Disabilities

CHICAGO (CBS) — Visiting with Santa is a timeless tradition, but sometimes kids with special needs get left out of this fun holiday event. Fashion Outlets of Chicago held a sensory Santa event where the children with autism and other special needs could enjoy time with Old Saint Nick without the crowds and noise. The kids were able to experience the magic of Christmas in an environment that accomodated their sensory, physical and developmental needs. COVID safety measures were in place, and the families got to choose whether to socially distance or sit with Santa for their photos.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago To Host Public Memorial For Civil Rights Activist Timuel D. Black

CHICAGO (CBS) – A public memorial service for Civil Rights Activist Dr. Timuel D. Black will be held on Sunday at the University of Chicago’s Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. The memorial will be held in person and virtually with the service starting at 3:30 p.m. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot & Rev. Jesse Jackson will be in attendance. Black’s private funeral service was held back in October following his passing — featuring a small gathering of family, friends, and community leaders who shared memories and historical moments. Those who are planning to attend must provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours. To watch the memorial virtually, visit the link here.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Celebrate Life Of Chicago Icon Timuel Black

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people attended a public memorial for Chicago icon Timuel Black Sunday at the Rockefeller Chapel on the University of Chicago Campus. Black died in October at the age of 102. The memorial service lasted more than three hours and featured many of the things he loved, including jazz and African drums. Timuel Black was a respected educator, civil rights activitist and adviser to some of Chicago’s most respected politicians. He was remembered for his dedication, service and generosity. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker were among those honoring his life and achievements. Several people shared stories about the impact Black had on tehri lives. Black spent his life working alongside such trailblazers as Martin Luther King, Jr., Harold Washington, and President Barack Obama.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy