JeffCo deputies seek public assistance to find robbery, kidnapping suspect

By Bobby Mathews
 3 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Birmingham man suspected of a pair...

Authorities seek assistance in locating Anniston murder suspect

From The Tribune staff reports ANNISTON — The Anniston Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect. According to the Anniston Police Department, Keaton Foster Lawson, 22, is wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Christum Trammell of Anniston. Lawson is considered armed and dangerous. The incident occurred on December 4, 2021, at […]
ANNISTON, AL
Authorities request the public’s assistance to find domestic violence, theft suspect

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Birmingham man suspected of a pair of violent felonies. Mason Timothy Horne III is wanted in Jefferson County on felony warrants charging him with domestic violence second degree, theft of property third degree, and failure to appear on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
JeffCo Coroner IDs 26-year-old shooting victim

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified a shooting victim on Monday, one of six people killed in Birmingham over the weekend. Mikael Rashad McCord, 26, was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot on the 1000 block of 17th Place SW in Birmingham on Saturday at 8:22 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Coroner identifies man killed in apartment shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a Birmingham man that was killed in an apartment shooting on Sunday, December 5, at approximately 3 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Daontay Dawon Jarrett, 30, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault at an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Coroner IDs man found shot in vehicle following one-car accident

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man found dead in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds was identified on Monday, December 6. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dwquawm Arthur Leon Roberson, 27, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault inside a motor vehicle. Related Story: BPD investigated the shooting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man killed in Birmingham apartment shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was shot and killed in a Birmingham apartment complex around 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Birmingham Police officers were called to the parking lot of Adona Apartments on a report of a person with a gun; while driving to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Four fatal shootings in Birmingham on Saturday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In a span of little more than 13 hours, four people were killed by gunfire here on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Details are scant on the fourth shooting, which happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Elm Street in the southwestern area of the city. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Teen injured in Jefferson County shooting

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A teen was injured in a Jefferson County shooting on Friday, December 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2700 block of Altadena Road in unincorporated Jefferson County to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, it was discovered […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Birmingham PD request assistance from the public in identifying robbery suspect

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reports detectives are conducting a robbery investigation that occured on Tuesday, November 30. According to the BPD, detectives request assistance from the public in identifying the suspect of a robbery investigation. West Precinct officers were dispatched to Dollar General, located at 915 3rd […]
Sean of the South: Good Cop

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South  Commentary Hundreds of people lined the hospital hallways to pay respects to Skip Nicholson, a fallen officer they’d never met. It was midafternoon. Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola hospital was so quiet you could have heard a tongue depressor drop. Hospital employees filed into the halls, looking for places to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Suspect dead after retired Wilcox County deputy killed, second lawman wounded

From The Tribune staff reports WILCOX COUNTY — A retired Wilcox County Deputy and suspect is dead, another deputy was wounded after gunfire erupted shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Trenton Gulley and retired Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson responded to a […]
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY —A Tuscaloosa man was sentenced on Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. United States District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced Darius […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
20-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Friday, December 3, has claimed the life of a Quinton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Lilian G. Duncan, 20, was fatally injured when the 2013 Hyundai Elantra she was driving rear-ended a 1995 Chevy C1500 […]
QUINTON, AL
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in roadway

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead in a roadway suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, December 1. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Arthur Lee Swift, 60, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. The incident occurred on Tuesday, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
St. Clair County man killed in single-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY  — A Ragland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Friday, December 3. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Richard G. Phillips, 43, was fatally injured when the 2006 Nissan Sentra he was driving left the roadway and struck a […]
RAGLAND, AL
Trussville, AL
