JeffCo deputies seek public assistance to find robbery, kidnapping suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Birmingham man suspected of a pair...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Birmingham man suspected of a pair...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0