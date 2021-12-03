ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘It felt like a bomb’: Massive explosion levels Oklahoma City home

By Hicham Raache/KFOR, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtPAj_0dDhisc400

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City emergency responders were called to the scene of an explosion that leveled a home Friday.

“If felt like a bomb had happened, a big old bomb,” said neighbor Esperanza Hernandez.

An official with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that one person lived at the home.

2 killed after ‘commercial-grade’ fireworks explode at California home

Two K9 teams responded to the scene of the blast to search the rubble, and Oklahoma City police officials were later said there was no one inside when the blast happened.

Officials eventually got ahold of the home owner, who is currently in Waco, Texas. They said he was shocked when they told him his house exploded.

  • An Oklahoma City home that exploded Friday afternoon.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVqki_0dDhisc400
    The force of the blast demolished the structure, launching debris out into the road. (KFOR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40J9WC_0dDhisc400
    Firefighters reported a strong smell of gas at the scene of the blast. (KFOR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIbmP_0dDhisc400
    A still-standing chimney could be seen above the wreckage. (KFOR)

Fire officials said a strong natural gas odor was detected, but authorities were still working to confirm the cause of the explosion at publishing time.

Go-kart driver cited after apparent YouTube stunt on California highway

“We’re waiting for confirmation from [Oklahoma Natural Gas], but when firefighters did arrive, there was a smell of gas in the area,” said Capt. Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “And we did have a couple neighbors advise us that they called ONG a couple days ago on some gas issues that was happening up and down the street at some of these houses.”

ONG personnel responded to the scene to investigate Friday.

Fire officials said they shut off the gas at the location and turned off all power that the home was receiving.

It’s heartbreaking that a community member lost his home, Douglas said.

“It’s tough to see a house with one of our residents in Oklahoma City, their house leveled to the ground. It’s disheartening that we have a neighbor who is without a home,” he said.

The Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website shows that the home in the below image is the home that exploded:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbgqM_0dDhisc400
From the Oklahoma County Assessor Office’s website

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly Martin County crash identified by DPS

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Maria Louisa Loya, 48, of Odessa, has died, following a fiery crash in Martin County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.  Around 3:15 p.m. on December 9, DPS troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20, five miles west of Stanton to investigate. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Dear Santa…’, Downtown Odessa Inc hosts letter drop-off

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- There’s a new letter box outside Downtown Odessa Inc, one with a direct link to the North Pole.  Does your little one have a special gift request for the jolly man in red? If so, Downtown Odessa Inc, located at 119 W 4th Street, is inviting you to drop your child’s letter in the […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa couple arrested, accused of seriously injuring their infant

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple accused of causing “serious injuries” to their two-month-old baby.  Lucas Corral, the baby’s father, and the unnamed minor mother were taken into custody and charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Family Violence, a first-degree felony. Corral is being held […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odor#Weather#City Police#Natural Gas#Accident#Kfor Rrb#Ong
ABC Big 2 News

MPD asking for help to identify man accused of fraud

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of fraud.  According to a Facebook post, on November 11, the man pictured below used counterfeit money to buy several items from Academy Sports and Outdoor at 5300 W Wadley.  Anyone who can identify the man […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Tesla says has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California to a Gigafactory near Austin, Texas. In U.S. […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Search on for two parents charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message – “blood everywhere” – that was found at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABC Big 2 News

DPS investigates Plane Crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – This afternoon DPS responded to the scene of a small single engine plane crash. According to a city of Midland spokesperson, the planes crashed happened in the northern part of Midland. There is no further information on where the plane was coming from and going to at the time, FAA is […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
944
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy