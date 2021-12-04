ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

New NYS law prohibits slaughter of race horses

WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3RtO_0dDhirjL00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law that prohibits the slaughter of race horses after their racing careers are over.

Violations will be punishable with fines of up to $1,000 per horse. The money will go toward caring for retired racehorses.

NYRA announces 2022 race dates

The law only applies to race horses and not ones that are slaughtered for consumption.

New York Racing Association (NYRA) officials said they are in full support of the bill and stated they already have their own punishments for owners or trainers who sell a horse for slaughter, including permanent loss of rights to stalls at all NYRA tracks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Three new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in New York State. The governor’s office said in a Saturday press release, the three new cases were found in New York City. There’s now a total of eight confirmed Omicron cases in the state, seven from NYC and one from Suffolk County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
animalpetitions.org

Ban Lawful Trail Hunting That Leads to Slaughter of Protected Animals

Target: Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons. Goal: Do not allow trail hunting that illegally targets protected animals. Chris Packham, an anti-hunting advocate in England, was recently the victim of an explosion outside his home. He was unharmed, but the attack represented the latest violent incident directed at him. Reportedly, he has had several deceased animals placed outside his property. Despite the disturbing turn of events, Packham still stands strong against a practice he claims is widely used and abused across the nation.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
One Green Planet

Petition: Ban Horse Racing in Australia

In 2020, Anthony Van Dyke became the seventh horse to die from the Melbourne Cup since 2013. According to Fox Sports, this led to strong opposition to the event, with the hashtag #NupToTheCup trending on social media. But the Cup just took place again in November 2021, and there is no sign of it stopping in the near future. It’s simply too profitable to go down without a fight, with prize money alone summing to $8 million.
ANIMALS
wwno.org

Louisiana Considered: The Second Annual Human Horse Races

Patrick Madden hosted this episode of Louisiana Considered. Investigative reporter Rich Webster discusses the latest findings from his investigation into the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. He recently uncovered efforts to conceal racial profiling of Hispanic motorists by deputies. Karl Lengel speaks with Ingrid Anderson about the Second Annual Human Horse...
LOUISIANA STATE
countryfolks.com

52nd annual NYS Horse Council Brookfield Trail Ride

The New York State Horse Council’s (NYSHC) 52nd annual fall pleasure ride took place Oct. 8 – 11 at the highly acclaimed Brookfield Trail System. This popular event did not take place last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Twenty attendees stabled their horses at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Pure Country Campground, a local facility that provides accommodations for horses and their owners, also hosted attendees. Highlights of the weekend included an auction to benefit the NYSHC and carriage drives on improved trails. All enjoyed the comradery of seeing old friends and making new ones.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Horses#Horse#Slaughter#Weather#Nyra
MassLive.com

Plainville likely to remain the horse racing capital of Massachusetts next year

For the third year in a row, Plainville is expected to be the only town in Massachusetts that will host live horse racing in 2022. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved the application to run 110 days of live harness horse racing next year at the Plainridge Park Casino track, the only venue that has hosted any type of live horse racing since Suffolk Downs ran its last race in June 2019.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Coast News

San Diego Dems push to remove horse racing from state constitution

DEL MAR — Horse racing proceeds have long been a major contributor to the state’s 22nd District Agricultural Association, which oversees the Del Mar Fairgrounds. But last month, the San Diego Democratic Party called for the removal of language from California’s constitution allowing the regulation of gambling on state-sponsored horse races, which could impact revenue streams generated from horse racing and on-track wagers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho8.com

Fastest dogs in the world

Imagine walking your lovable dog down your favorite stretch of road, when a car alarm suddenly catches your attention. In the second it takes to glance at the commotion, your furry best friend jolts, yanking the leash from your hand. By the time you turn around and begin to run, the dog is already halfway down the block, and you realize you may need a bike or even a car to catch up, depending on the breed.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
elkhornmediagroup.com

State releases more on horse-racing bust

BURBANK – As many as six people could face felony charges in connection with an alleged illegal horse operation at a ranch near Burbank, according to newly released information from the Washington State Gambling Commission. The agency said the names of the suspects and the ranch where the races were held are not being made public pending a charging decision by Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
WASHINGTON STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel and horse racing headline Wyoming commission meeting

From a sports betting standpoint, the biggest news to come out of Friday’s quarterly meeting of the Wyoming Pari-Mutuel Commission was that FanDuel was unanimously approved to become the third mobile sportsbook — following DraftKings and BetMGM — in the sparsely populated state, which requires no brick-and-mortar tether. As for...
WYOMING STATE
rocklandreport.com

Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award

NEW CITY, NY – As Covid-19 hit Rockland County, many people wanted to help but didn’t know how. Rockland native Eddie Stapleton, who now resides in North Carolina contacted Norcina’s on how to help small business and people assisting the community he grew up in. He purchased and donated 10 large pies, to a place of their choice, which Norcina in turn matched w/ 10 more pies. 20 fresh pies were just delivered to Good Sam Hospital in Suffern. (Pictured below are the Cardiovascular Operating Room crew at Good Samaritan Hospital Suffern, NY with Norcina Owners Milan Dobrilovic and Nick Nuccio – top photo)
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WHAV

Podcast: Windrush Farm Seeks Volunteer Horse Handlers and Side Walkers

The holiday season provides many opportunities to help others and, at the Windrush Farm, that includes helping people and horses. The Windrush Farm Therapeutic Riding Center’s Executive Director Janet Nittmann, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said the North Andover-Boxford line center has a need for more “horse handlers.”
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
cdcgamingreports.com

Nevada gets nod on horse racing simulcasts from Churchill Downs

Nevada’s racebooks are expected to again offer wagering on the Fair Grounds, Oaklawn Park and Turfway Park as early as Thursday after receiving signed contracts from Churchill Downs Inc. The Nevada Pari-Mutuel Association, which represents the state’s racebooks, received the contracts Wednesday and immediately sent them to the state Gaming...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NYS Republicans Propose Changes To Bail Reform Laws For Defendants With Substance Abuse Disorders

New York State Senate and Assembly members are trying to amend bail reform laws put into effect at the start of 2020. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblyman Joe Angelino, and Binghamton Mayor Rich David told reporters on Monday that the current laws stop those with substance abuse disorders from getting help from court-mandated treatment.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy