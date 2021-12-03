ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Free Night Out for Hudson Valley Veterans and Their Guests

By Boris
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you know a vet, you need to tell them about this awesome gift. A group of local organizations are teaming up to give Hudson Valley veterans something special just in time for the holidays. We love hearing stories about people giving back to Hudson Valley vets. Whether it's...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie’s 10 Best Reviewed Restaurants on Yelp

The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of top rated establishments in Poughkeepsie and some of these I am hearing about for the first time. After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Poughkeepsie then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
City
West Point, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Government
Poughkeepsie, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Monarch Begins Hudson Valley Music Reign with Debut Single

Every reign must start somewhere, and Monarch is starting theirs off strong. Based out of the Hudson Valley, trio Sarah Hartstein, Johnny Lu, and Nick Pappalardo are set to perform their first gig in New York City at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, New York on December 15th, following the release of their single, “Faces in Crowded Places.” The trio beautifully blends their inspirations of jazz, pop, punk, indie, and rock to create a passionate experience for the listener. This appearance follows their debut performance at Craft Draft in Newburgh, New York. Hartstein described the performance as a dream. “People I’ve only met once showed up to support, along with family from all over, it was awesome,” said Hartstein. In regards to the overall scene, Pappalardo added, “We were able to engage the crowd, which was an important aspect not only for us to create a laid-back atmosphere, but also connect with the crowd.”
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Charged With Murder in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of killing someone in the local area shortly after Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the New York State Police and Village of Catskill Police, with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County District Attorney’s Office, announced a Castkskill woman was arrested following an investigation into a homicide.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bad SantaCon Coming to Hudson Valley

Bad SantaCon, a different twist on the annual SantaCon event, is coming to Highland. If you aren't familiar with SantaCon, it's a popular pub crawl that takes place annually, all over the world where people dress up as Santa Clause or other Christmas characters. SantaCon has gotten a lot of negative feedback in recent years, especially in New York City where the event has led to drunken brawling, public urination, and disorder.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Basketball#Navy#Marist College#Irish Pub And Restaurant#Vfw Post 170#Mid Hudson Works#American Legion Post 1302#Vfw Post 1386#Ulster Veterans Services#Lourdes School
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ultimate Hudson Valley Gift Guide for Dog Lovers

At times, picking out a gift for someone can be a challenge. I always wonder if it is something that they will like, wear or even use. Typically, I think of items that I have received as gifts, a product or service that I love or a suggestion. Even more...
PETS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Super Romantic Spots for Hudson Valley Winter Weddings

Did COVID change your wedding plans? Maybe even your honeymoon? Did you need to postpone and then rethink the entire ceremony?. Taking a look around the Hudson Valley, there are quite a few places that can give you the terrific 'Winter Wonderland' background for an outdoor (yes, it might be a bit chilly) wedding ceremony or photoshoot.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Hudson Valley Will Return Tonight

A line of mysterious lights hovered over the Hudson Valley this weekend and they're headed back overhead all this week. On Saturday night at around 6 pm, the Hudson Valley was visited by overhead lights that appeared in a long line. The long train of lights was in perfect synchronization, slowly traveling across the night sky. Many who saw it were in awe, taking to social media to find out what it was.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is the Fear of Being Called a “Karen” Making Subpar Acceptable?

I’ve noticed a trend lately. Every time somebody complains about something, even if it’s a valid complaint, somebody calls them a “Karen”. The whole idea of a “Karen” was that it was a person who felt more entitled than they have the right to feel. And I get that. But if somebody has received bad service and complains about it, that’s not being a "Karen".
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York NBA Legend Visits Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Restaurant

New York Knicks legend John Starks stopped by the newest seafood restaurant in the Hudson Valley this past weekend. As reported last week by Bobby Welber at Hudson Valley Post, basketball star John Starks had a meet and greet this past Saturday at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown in front of Pro Image Sports. The event was put together by BG Entertainment which does many sports-related events in the Hudson Valley and has been doing them for years. Well, at some point Starks must've had a hankering for some seafood as he stopped by the newest seafood restaurant in the area.
NBA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy