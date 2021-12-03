Free Night Out for Hudson Valley Veterans and Their Guests
By Boris
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
3 days ago
If you know a vet, you need to tell them about this awesome gift. A group of local organizations are teaming up to give Hudson Valley veterans something special just in time for the holidays. We love hearing stories about people giving back to Hudson Valley vets. Whether it's...
Hudson Valley residents are mourning the loss of the owner of a "historic" diner. Samuel T. Harkins, 68, a longtime resident of Red Hook, passed away on Thanksgiving at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. "May his life and memory always remain a blessing. Sam Harkins was a good man,...
A Hudson Valley teacher who also worked in radio and for Major League Baseball passed away. Kathy Butsko of Newburgh died unexpectedly Monday morning at the age of 60. Butsko was a devoted wife, mother, grammy, sister, and aunt, her obituary states. Butsko got her Masters' degree at Marist College....
The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of top rated establishments in Poughkeepsie and some of these I am hearing about for the first time. After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Poughkeepsie then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.
A Hudson Valley family's passion for Christmas landed them in the Guinness World Record book. In 2012, Tim Gay and his Lagrangeville family set a record with over 346-thousand Christmas lights on a residential property. In 2013, an Australian family took the record. But in 2014 the Gay family reclaimed...
It wasn't that long ago that drive--through festival of lights were few and far between. Well, all of that has changed now and over 50 communities in New York State have drive-through Christmas events. Here is a list of 16 that we especially like. As you can see these festivals...
Do you find yourself needing to walk at night or early in the am? Have to get to work? Have to walk the dog? Trying to get your steps in? Great. Good for you. Super important that you are going the distance to make things happen. But let me ask...
We've been telling you a lot about all the Hudson Valley has to offer as far as seasonal events and family activities, but this one is pretty unique and seems like a pretty great outing to celebrate the holidays. A Dutchess County based Equine Rescue is going to be hosting...
A young Hudson Valley firefighter is dead following a fire in his home on Thanksgiving. His family has ties to police and fire departments in the region. Sean Carroll, a volunteer firefighter with the Thornwood Fire Department, died in a fire in his home on Thanksgiving. Carroll, 26, is the...
Every reign must start somewhere, and Monarch is starting theirs off strong. Based out of the Hudson Valley, trio Sarah Hartstein, Johnny Lu, and Nick Pappalardo are set to perform their first gig in New York City at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, New York on December 15th, following the release of their single, “Faces in Crowded Places.” The trio beautifully blends their inspirations of jazz, pop, punk, indie, and rock to create a passionate experience for the listener. This appearance follows their debut performance at Craft Draft in Newburgh, New York. Hartstein described the performance as a dream. “People I’ve only met once showed up to support, along with family from all over, it was awesome,” said Hartstein. In regards to the overall scene, Pappalardo added, “We were able to engage the crowd, which was an important aspect not only for us to create a laid-back atmosphere, but also connect with the crowd.”
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of killing someone in the local area shortly after Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the New York State Police and Village of Catskill Police, with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County District Attorney’s Office, announced a Castkskill woman was arrested following an investigation into a homicide.
Bad SantaCon, a different twist on the annual SantaCon event, is coming to Highland. If you aren't familiar with SantaCon, it's a popular pub crawl that takes place annually, all over the world where people dress up as Santa Clause or other Christmas characters. SantaCon has gotten a lot of negative feedback in recent years, especially in New York City where the event has led to drunken brawling, public urination, and disorder.
New York leaders are trying to slow the spread of COVID as the transmission rate reaches numbers not seen since April. Over the weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced three more confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in New York State, for a total of eight confirmed cases. "Let me...
At times, picking out a gift for someone can be a challenge. I always wonder if it is something that they will like, wear or even use. Typically, I think of items that I have received as gifts, a product or service that I love or a suggestion. Even more...
Did COVID change your wedding plans? Maybe even your honeymoon? Did you need to postpone and then rethink the entire ceremony?. Taking a look around the Hudson Valley, there are quite a few places that can give you the terrific 'Winter Wonderland' background for an outdoor (yes, it might be a bit chilly) wedding ceremony or photoshoot.
A line of mysterious lights hovered over the Hudson Valley this weekend and they're headed back overhead all this week. On Saturday night at around 6 pm, the Hudson Valley was visited by overhead lights that appeared in a long line. The long train of lights was in perfect synchronization, slowly traveling across the night sky. Many who saw it were in awe, taking to social media to find out what it was.
The reason may surprise you. If you've been out to your favorite brewery or cider spot in the Hudson Valley and tried to purchase a 4 or six-pack to take home with you, you might have noticed that they are a little more expensive today than they were a few months ago.
We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! It looks like we won't have to do much growing up after all. Can you believe it's been almost 5 years since Toys R Us closed 700 of their locations after going bankrupt? Personally, I can't wrap my head around it. Especially during the holidays.
I’ve noticed a trend lately. Every time somebody complains about something, even if it’s a valid complaint, somebody calls them a “Karen”. The whole idea of a “Karen” was that it was a person who felt more entitled than they have the right to feel. And I get that. But if somebody has received bad service and complains about it, that’s not being a "Karen".
New York Knicks legend John Starks stopped by the newest seafood restaurant in the Hudson Valley this past weekend. As reported last week by Bobby Welber at Hudson Valley Post, basketball star John Starks had a meet and greet this past Saturday at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown in front of Pro Image Sports. The event was put together by BG Entertainment which does many sports-related events in the Hudson Valley and has been doing them for years. Well, at some point Starks must've had a hankering for some seafood as he stopped by the newest seafood restaurant in the area.
The level of creativity that exists in our local businesses in the Hudson Valley never ceases to amaze me. You may have heard of this if you are a Dissectologist, but this is a first for me. A local Hudson Valley cafe known for its original vegan food and great...
Comments / 0