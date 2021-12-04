ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

“Seven Sisters and a Brother” Details Black Student Activism That Transformed Swarthmore College

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY - More than 50 years ago, African American students changed the course of history at predominantly white Swarthmore College by courageously staging an eight-day takeover of the Admissions Office. Their book, Seven Sisters and A Brother: Friendship, Resistance and Untold Truths Behind Black Student Activism in the 1960s,...

www.theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Historically Black Meharry Medical College Gifts Students $10,000 Ahead Of Holidays

The holiday season is getting off to a great start for students at Meharry Medical College, a historically Black medical college in Tennessee. Dr. James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry, announced Monday (Nov. 22) that the college will give its 956 students $10,000 each to help alleviate their financial burdens from the coronavirus pandemic, The Tennessean reports. They were expected to receive the money on Wednesday (Nov. 24)
EDUCATION
Delaware County Daily Times

Swarthmore College students compile Delco homicide database

Under the guidance of Professor Lee Smithey, 41 Swarthmore College students compiled a database tracking 530 homicides in De. laware County from 2005 through 2019. As part of Smithey’s Gun Violence Prevention course, students relied on the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report and journalistic sources to categorize each incident by year, age, race, gender, weapon type and municipality. It also provides a filter in the upper right hand corner that can isolate information based on factors such as a range of time and gender.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
thecharlottepost.com

School daze: College loan debt hits Black students at HBCUs harder

Black students at historically Black colleges and universities like Johnson C. Smith University (above) report more difficulty with financial burdens from student debt than their Black peers at predominantly white schools and white students in general. The study was conducted by UNCF, UNC Center for Community Capital and Durham-based Center for Responsible Lending.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swarthmore College#Smith College#Seven Sisters#Student Activism#Racial Injustice#African American#The Admissions Office#Mccabe Library#Holland Knight Llp#Board Of Managers
auburnmassdaily.com

Seven Sisters go to War: Women’s Colleges During World War II

Between 1941 and 1945, the U.S. government recruited students from the Seven Sisters, a prestigious group of American women’s. colleges, for service in the armed forces. From secret code breaking courses to naval officer training schools, these elite colleges—and their students—helped secure an Allied victory during World War II. This lecture will chronicle the contributions of women’s colleges to.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
mit.edu

How MIT students are transforming the art of narrative

If storytelling was once confined to a single medium — a tale told, for instance, in the pages of a book — the past few decades have seen narratives spill into different platforms and media, spreading across everything from comic books to films to fan-created websites. Scholars such as Henry Jenkins called this “transmedia,” referring to the way a single fictional universe might expand into multiple formats in the digital age. Now, with the rise of virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), the transformative possibilities of these all-enveloping story worlds has only grown.
EDUCATION
swarthmorephoenix.com

Students, Faculty Weigh In Amid Decline in English Majors at Swarthmore

The number of Swarthmore seniors graduating with degrees in English has dropped significantly over the last several decades, while a growing number of students are choosing to major in STEM disciplines, particularly computer science. In 1992, 62 Swarthmore seniors, nearly 17 percent of the graduating class, left campus with degrees...
SWARTHMORE, PA
The Skanner News

This Black-Owned Bookstore Is Delivering on Horseback

Jeannine A. Cook is the owner of Harriett’s Bookshop, an independent bookstore located in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Established in February 2020, the bookstore, named for freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, is on a mission to “celebrate women authors, artists, and activists under the guiding light of [Tubman].”. Last December,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago Creates Scholarship Honoring Civil Rights Activist Timuel Black

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City Colleges of Chicago honors the late Timuel Black with a scholarship in his name. The Timuel D. Black Scholars Program will be awarded to adult learners based on their civic and community engagement with hopes to bring change to their communities. The scholarship will cover tuition, books, and fees and can be applied to any of the seven City Colleges. Students are selected annually and can also submit a project request to fund civic issues that were central to Black’s work. “Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader, and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities. With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago. Black marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became a political organizer for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and was a trusted adviser to Barack Obama during his campaign for president. Black died back in October — he was 102 years old.
CHICAGO, IL
Mother Jones

Dear White People: Here’s How to Honor Native Americans

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. November is my annual season of ambivalence. Although I love autumn, its poignant air of loss and the promise of renewal, it has the bittersweet distinction of also being Native American history month.
SOCIETY
sandiegocountynews.com

Critical Race Theory Largely About White Parents Holding on to Mythologies

WASHINGTON, DC –-A recent NBC News research initiative found that in thirty-three cities and counties where white parents have fought their school systems to address topics that have been mislabeled as critical race theory, those school systems have become more petite and less white. A September 2021 report from NBC...
SOCIETY
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
SOCIETY
North Dallas Gazette

New N’COBRA study finds genetic damage from historical racism linked to poor health and transgenerational trauma in Black Americans

CHICAGO – When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for their cutting-edge efforts.
HEALTH
inquirer.com

Racist U.S. history curriculums omit important stories of America’s First People | Opinion

At the time of Columbus, anywhere from seven million to 15 million Indigenous people were living in the continental U.S. Over the following centuries, one million to four million or more were exterminated through war or diseases or forcibly assimilated into the dominant white culture. Along the way, the U.S. violated more than 500 treaties and stole 1.5 billion acres of Indigenous land.
SOCIETY
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy