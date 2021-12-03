ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Man accused of killing 10 at Colorado grocery store ruled incompetent for trial

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Rose
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFRqk_0dDhiB6B00

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A judge has ruled the gunman accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Colorado grocery store in March is incompetent to stand trial.

More News from WRBL

Ahmad Alissa is facing a total of 10 first-degree murder charges, 15 first-degree attempted murder charges, and 11 first-degree attempted murder charges of persons who are law enforcement after the shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder.

Smiths Station’s principal, coach speak on reporter’s “lingerie” and “pillow fights” flag football post

His attorney raised the question about his competency on Sept. 1 . In the ensuing time, he has been evaluated by several doctors.

In October, doctors said he was not competent to stand trial because of limits to his “ability to meaningfully converse with others.”

Additionally, doctors cited “superficial responses” to hypothetical legal situations indicate a “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys.”

Gov. Ivey submits formal letter in opposition of vaccine mandate for companies; Fears for business of Alabama

A second evaluation was ordered at the time.

Due to the determination from this evaluation, he will be treated at a state hospital and potentially face trial at a future date if it is determined he is mentally competent. The next hearing for the case is set to take place in March.

“Based on the latest competency evaluation, we are confident that, with medication and treatment, the defendant’s competency will be restored,” an emailed statement from the District Attorney’s Office said. “Our goal is to get him restored to competency and returned to Boulder so that the case can proceed.”

District Attorney Michael Dougherty did not disclose why the experts determined that Alissa is not competent. Alissa’s defense attorney, Kathryn Herold, said Friday her client has a “serious” mental illness but did not provide more details.

Local health officials urge vaccinated community to get booster vaccine

Competency issues have also delayed the prosecution of a man accused of killing three people in a 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs.

Robert Dear was repeatedly found incompetent to proceed in his state case. Federal prosecutors then charged him in 2019, but the competency issue has continued to delay the case in federal court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
WRBL News 3

Teenager shot inside Alabama church’s gym

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was shot inside a Vestavia Hills church gymnasium on Friday night. Police and other first responders responded to calls of a shooting at the Church of the Latter-Day Saints on Altadena Road around 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. An 18-year-old […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
WRBL News 3

$2.5M theft scheme: Georgia ex-official begins prison term

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck began a seven-year prison sentence Thursday, convicted earlier this year on 37 counts involving a scheme to steal more than $2.5 million from a state-chartered insurer of last resort. More News from WRBL Beck reported to a federal prison at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Attorneys#Kdvr#Wrbl Ahmad Alissa#Smiths Station#Alabama A
WRBL News 3

Eight arrested in Georgia College fraternity hazing incident

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Eight people have been arrested on various criminal charges after they were allegedly involved in a hazing incident at a fraternity at Georgia College and State University. More News from WRBL The Union-Recorder reports one college student was hospitalized for alcohol-related sickness in an alleged incident of hazing on Nov. 10 […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia election workers sue conservative site over fraud claims

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia election workers filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday against a conservative website, accusing it of knowingly publishing and spreading false stories saying they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 general election. More News from WRBL Fulton County elections workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a mother and daughter, filed […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy