The Minnesota Wild indicated that Kevin Fiala may not be in their plans last summer. They had a contract standoff which led to a rare case of team-elected arbitration, which resulted in a one-year deal. Meanwhile, Minnesota committed long-term to Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, handing out five and eight-year deals, respectively. That, coupled with reports that there was a 50/50 possibility the Wild would move their game-breaker in the offseason, led to uncertainty going into the season for the 25-year-old winger.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO