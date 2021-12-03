UCLA vs. Washington called off because of Huskies' COVID-19 issues

UCLA ’s basketball game against Washington on Sunday in Seattle has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program, The Times has learned.

The game will not be made up and the fifth-ranked Bruins will be granted a forfeit victory in the Pac-12, per conference policy, though there will be no adjustment to the team’s overall record.

Pac-12 officials had announced before the season they would require teams unable to play because of virus issues to forfeit but said in a statement Wednesday night that they would work with Washington to reschedule a game against Arizona that was postponed this week.

According to one person close to the situation, the Huskies were dealing with seven positive tests on their roster and coaching staff. A Washington athletic department spokesperson said he could not discuss how many members of the team and coaching staff were under COVID-19 protocols but added that the players and staff were 100% vaccinated, meaning any positive tests would involve breakthrough cases.

Washington played Nevada on Nov. 24, six days before COVID-19 issues started impacting the Wolf Pack. Nevada coach Steve Alford announced he had tested positive for the virus on Nov. 30 and assistant Craig Neal did not attend a game against Pepperdine this week because of COVID-19 protocols.

Nevada’s game against North Texas scheduled for Saturday will not be played because of further COVID-19 issues within the Wolf Pack’s program.

UCLA is familiar with COVID-19 disruptions. Last season, a game against Long Beach State was twice wiped off the Bruins’ schedule because of virus issues involving Long Beach. UCLA also had to play a makeup game at Oregon in March after a referee tested positive and his colleagues were put into contact tracing shortly before the teams were scheduled to play at Oregon in late December. A few earlier attempts to make up the game were scratched when the Ducks had to pause basketball activities because of the virus.

With the Bruins (7-1) taking finals next week, they will not play again until facing Marquette on Dec. 11 in Milwaukee.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .