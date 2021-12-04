Treasuries Move Sharply Higher Following Weaker Than Expected Jobs Data

Investing.com -- The U.S. labor market lost momentum significantly in November, defying expectations for another strong month of job gains. The Labor Department said nonfarm employment rose by only 210,000 through the middle of the month, down from 546,000 in October. The latter figure was revised up by 15,000 from its original estimate, but didn't come close to offsetting the disappointment of the November number, which was over 300,000 short of a consensus forecast of 550,000. Expectations for a strong report had hardened after payrolls processor ADP had said on Wednesday that the private sector had added 534,000 jobs in the month, by its calculations. There has also been little to suggest a weakening in labor market in other data, with the monthly Job Openings survey continuing to show near-record levels of vacancies.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO