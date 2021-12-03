1 suspect arrested in connection with October Nacogdoches robbery

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department arrested one suspect in connection to a shooting and robbery that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 on County Road 823.

The victim in the shooting was on County Road 823 near Lone Star Church and was shot multiple times in his car. The victim survived and spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries and has since been released.

An investigation conducted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers eventually led to the identification of two suspects. The Sheriff’s Office then obtained probable cause for a search warrant at a residence on County Road 127 in Nacogdoches on Nov. 17.

While the search warrant was being carried out, investigators found evidence that was believed to be directly related to the shooting. Investigators seized multiple items from the residence, including weapons, large amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, among other items.

On the night of Oct. 23, the victim had intended to meet a friend on County Road 823, but it is now believed that he was set up by the suspects to meet them at that location in order to rob him. The suspect driving the car was wearing a ski mask at the time and was also the person that fired multiple shots at the victim, said the sheriff’s office. The suspects then took several items from the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle was identified by police as Juan Garcia, 21, of Nacogdoches and was arrested during the search warrant. For his connection to the crime, Garcia was charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first degree felony.

Garcia was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Nov. 17 for his charges and his bond has been set at $50,000.

Officials have identified an extremely likely person of interest that is believed to be the driver and shooter in the robbery. Evidence has been submitted to the lab for forensics testing, and investigators are awaiting the results of those tests.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.