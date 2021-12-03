ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

1 suspect arrested in connection with October Nacogdoches robbery

KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHf1J_0dDhgac800

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Department arrested one suspect in connection to a shooting and robbery that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 on County Road 823.

The victim in the shooting was on County Road 823 near Lone Star Church and was shot multiple times in his car. The victim survived and spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries and has since been released.

Son charged with capital murder in fathers death in Livingston

An investigation conducted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers eventually led to the identification of two suspects. The Sheriff’s Office then obtained probable cause for a search warrant at a residence on County Road 127 in Nacogdoches on Nov. 17.

While the search warrant was being carried out, investigators found evidence that was believed to be directly related to the shooting. Investigators seized multiple items from the residence, including weapons, large amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, among other items.

On the night of Oct. 23, the victim had intended to meet a friend on County Road 823, but it is now believed that he was set up by the suspects to meet them at that location in order to rob him. The suspect driving the car was wearing a ski mask at the time and was also the person that fired multiple shots at the victim, said the sheriff’s office. The suspects then took several items from the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle was identified by police as Juan Garcia, 21, of Nacogdoches and was arrested during the search warrant. For his connection to the crime, Garcia was charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first degree felony.

Two Longview men sentenced in connection to 2018 murder

Garcia was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Nov. 17 for his charges and his bond has been set at $50,000.

Officials have identified an extremely likely person of interest that is believed to be the driver and shooter in the robbery. Evidence has been submitted to the lab for forensics testing, and investigators are awaiting the results of those tests.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches police officer arrested for DWI

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An off-duty Nacogdoches police officer was arrested by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated on Sunday morning. Daniel Aburto, 30, was arrested Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m. after Nacogdoches Combined Communications Center received a call of a person asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle in Douglass, blocking the […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Teen injured after ‘accidental shooting’ by 10-year-old family member in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the face over the weekend by a 10-year-old family member, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said. NCSO is investigating the shooting that happened in the 13000 block of State Highway 21 W. Family reportedly told police that earlier that day, the […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nacogdoches, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Longview, TX
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin man killed in hit-and-run crash Sunday morning

UPDATE: The man killed in the hit-and-run was identified as 53-year-old Gabriel Garcia of Lufkin. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. a man was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he […]
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Shooting#Murder#Aggravated Robbery#Lone Star Church#The Sheriff S Office
KETK / FOX51 News

Harrison County officials seize 144 grams of suspected meth

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects on Thursday after 144 grams of methamphetamine were found. At approximately 7:00 a.m., HCSO Emergency Response Team executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at 147 Wilson Road in Harleton. The search warrant was obtained through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Violent Crime […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two Longview men sentenced in connection to 2018 murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced in connection to a 2018 murder in Longview this week. 26-year-old Ladadrian King pleaded not guilty to murder, but was convicted after a trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison. 20-year-old Decharleston LaVaughn Stanley was sentenced to only 20 years this week after pleading guilty. On […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 60-year-old woman arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop, ‘upset’ over loss of lottery ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old woman was arrested early Friday morning for possession of methamphetamines after committing traffic violations and erratic behavior. 60-year-old Lana McGee was stopped at the intersection of Chase Street and Murchison Street just before 2 a.m. She committed several traffic violations, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Man and woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, manufacture & delivery

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered methamphetamine from a Lufkin residence and arrested two suspects on Thursday. ACSO, investigators and patrol division served a search warrant at 2607 Atkinson Drive in Lufkin on Thursday. Once the search was complete, they recovered methamphetamine and cash, according to the ACSO Facebook […]
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Police Department 911 now fully operational

UPDATE 9:47 a.m. – Tyler PD’s 911 service is now fully operational. “The 911 service was never completely down and the intermittent signal never caused any issues with our Dispatch receiving calls,” Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police 911 services are experiencing technical issues which are causing […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mesquite officer dies after shooting outside grocery store

UPDATE (KETK) – A police officer was killed after being shot outside of a grocery store in Mesquite. The officer was responding to a disturbance involving two women. Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said the officer died while receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Dallas. The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. […]
MESQUITE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK gives back: Chandler Police Department

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News recognized the Chandler Police Department on East Texas Live. Chief Kalon Rollins said that his team provides great services and great patrols and has stepped up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the upward trend. As the holiday season comes around, Rollins said that they ask […]
CHANDLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

197
Followers
202
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy