SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is trying something new to help stop wildfires. The utility is testing artificial intelligence software in some of its ALERTWildfire cameras set up around the state. “This is all about improving our situational awareness, improving our response times, and keeping our community safe,” explained Megan McFarland, a PG&E spokesperson. PG&E and first responders throughout California already have eyes in the sky to spot wildfires with ALERTWildfire cameras. McFarland explained it’s the technology that they are adding to the cameras that makes their efforts different. The power utility company has installed 138 new cameras with AI...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO