ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Toys for Tots drive: Part 9

KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. KWQC-TV6...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Less than two weeks left in Toys for Tots toy drive, donations needed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is less than two weeks left in this year’s Toys for Tots drive, and the truck outside the WITN studio still has lots of space to fill. Anyone wishing to donate can bring a new, unwrapped toy for children 18 years old and younger. Simply drop the donation off in one of the bins by the Two Men and a Truck vehicle parked outside the Arlington Boulevard studio.
GREENVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Fayette Toys for Tots Toy Drive Set for Saturday, December 4th

As the holiday season kicks into gear, a toy drive to benefit children in Fayette County will take place in early December. A drive-thru toy drive to benefit Fayette County Toys for Tots will be held on Saturday, December 4th at the East Market Street fire station in Washington CH.
CHARITIES
WBAY Green Bay

Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in Toys for Tots shopping spree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots is about spreading the holiday cheer. “We’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’re going to continue to do it. And it’s a part of our mission, and we don’t fail missions,” said SSgt. Dwayne Thomas.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Kwqc
thesuntimesnews.com

Annual Holiday "Toys for Tots & Teens" Drive Underway in Chelsea

Palmer Auto Service is collecting donations of gift cards and new unwrapped toys for the annual ‘Toys for Tots and Teens’ toy drive during Hometown Holiday. The smallest gift can mean the world to a child or teen who needs help. The toys and gift cards are taken to Faith...
CHELSEA, MI
river1037.com

Operation Toys for Tots

103.7 The River and United Nissan-Reno are joining forces again this year to collect toys for the U.S. Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots”! We need your help!. Bring a new unwrapped toy to United Nissan at 865 Kietzke Lane in Reno and drop it in the bed of one of the trucks in the showroom! Last year your generosity helped make the holiday brighter for over ten thousand children in Northern Nevada.
RENO, NV
Mercury

State Sen. Comitta hosting Toys for Tots donation drive

WEST CHESTER — Residents, businesses, and families who wish to give back to children and families in need this holiday season can donate to Toys for Tots of Chester and Southern Montgomery counties via a drop box located at the district office of state Sen.Carolyn Comitta. Now through Dec. 15,...
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
sandiegouniontribune.com

Toys for Tots sets $100,000 goal for annual toy drive

Children and toys are a natural combination during the holidays, but not every child is lucky enough to have presents waiting. A Toys for Tots drive, based in Poway, aims to ensure youngsters who would normally go without a toy will be receiving one this year. “This is our 16th...
POWAY, CA
WITN

Toys For Tots Plea

Washington Harbor District kicks off the holiday season. Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire. Family members have identified an eight-year-old who died in a mobile home fire early Sunday in Lenoir County. Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. Two dead, two others...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Toys for Tots gearing up

The Owensboro branch of the Toys for Tots organization is gearing up for another busy Christmas season of providing toys to children in need throughout the community. Lou Drawdy, Toys for Tots coordinator, said Tuesday that he has been actively working on the Christmas 2021 toy drive since Jan. 16 — one day after filing his paperwork for the previous Christmas toy drive.
OWENSBORO, KY
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Police Toys For Tots

Join the Osseo Police Department, and Osseo businesses in making a Merry Christmas for kids in the metro area! Every year, the Osseo Police partner with local businesses to collect toys for Toys for Tots Twin Cities. Help make sure no child goes without on Christmas Morning! Drop off a toy for a child of any age, infant to teen, at the Osseo Police Station, or at a participating Osseo business. The Toys for Tots Drive is going on now thru December 16th. For more information, and a list of dropoff sites go to http://www.DiscoverOsseo.com/Police under News and Alerts.
OSSEO, MN
Grice Connect

Toys For Tots Drive sponsored by Era Hirsch Real Estate Team

ERA HIRSCH REAL ESTATE TEAM today announced they will be collaborating with ERA Real Estate and other ERA affiliated brokerages across the world to join together to collect holiday gifts for children in need. The campaign will kick off on November 30, also known as #GivingTuesday, and will work in tandem with national non-profit organization Toys For Tots.
CHARITIES
Athol Daily News

Athol: Toys for Tots drive set for Saturday at Uptown Common

ATHOL — On Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, the local chapters of Rolling Thunder VT-1 and the Athol-Orange Eagle Riders will once again combine their efforts to help fill the donation boxes for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive. They will be set up at the Uptown Common on Main Street in Athol from 10 a.m. to noon serving cider and cookies and joined by Santa for pictures with the children.
ATHOL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy