Toys for Tots drive: Part 9

Join the Osseo Police Department, and Osseo businesses in making a Merry Christmas for kids in the metro area! Every year, the Osseo Police partner with local businesses to collect toys for Toys for Tots Twin Cities. Help make sure no child goes without on Christmas Morning! Drop off a toy for a child of any age, infant to teen, at the Osseo Police Station, or at a participating Osseo business. The Toys for Tots Drive is going on now thru December 16th. For more information, and a list of dropoff sites go to http://www.DiscoverOsseo.com/Police under News and Alerts.

OSSEO, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO