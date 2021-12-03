Toys for Tots drive: Part 7

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is less than two weeks left in this year’s Toys for Tots drive, and the truck outside the WITN studio still has lots of space to fill. Anyone wishing to donate can bring a new, unwrapped toy for children 18 years old and younger. Simply drop the donation off in one of the bins by the Two Men and a Truck vehicle parked outside the Arlington Boulevard studio.
Donations are now being accepted for this year’s Marine Toys for Tots program. Founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, the national community action program collects toy/Christmas present donations for children in need, distributing an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually, including those in and around Farmville.
WEST CHESTER — Residents, businesses, and families who wish to give back to children and families in need this holiday season can donate to Toys for Tots of Chester and Southern Montgomery counties via a drop box located at the district office of state Sen.Carolyn Comitta. Now through Dec. 15,...
Palmer Auto Service is collecting donations of gift cards and new unwrapped toys for the annual ‘Toys for Tots and Teens’ toy drive during Hometown Holiday. The smallest gift can mean the world to a child or teen who needs help. The toys and gift cards are taken to Faith...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots is about spreading the holiday cheer. “We’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’re going to continue to do it. And it’s a part of our mission, and we don’t fail missions,” said SSgt. Dwayne Thomas.
103.7 The River and United Nissan-Reno are joining forces again this year to collect toys for the U.S. Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots”! We need your help!. Bring a new unwrapped toy to United Nissan at 865 Kietzke Lane in Reno and drop it in the bed of one of the trucks in the showroom! Last year your generosity helped make the holiday brighter for over ten thousand children in Northern Nevada.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our Western Mass News Toys for Tots collection officially started on Wednesday. The annual drive kicked off at MGM Springfield. Western Mass News has partnered with MGM Springfield, Sitterly Movers, and Bomba and Kool Radio to collect toys for the Marines Toys for Tots this season. Marine Sgt. Garett Kory told Western Mass News that they are happy to bring back in person donations this year.
ERA HIRSCH REAL ESTATE TEAM today announced they will be collaborating with ERA Real Estate and other ERA affiliated brokerages across the world to join together to collect holiday gifts for children in need. The campaign will kick off on November 30, also known as #GivingTuesday, and will work in tandem with national non-profit organization Toys For Tots.
Those looking to give back this holiday season also have the chance to get a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A locations in Marlborough and Westborough will host a toy drive from Nov. 27 through Dec. 11 to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Worcester County. Those who donate to the drive will receive a free chicken sandwich that can be redeemed at either location.
The Owensboro branch of the Toys for Tots organization is gearing up for another busy Christmas season of providing toys to children in need throughout the community. Lou Drawdy, Toys for Tots coordinator, said Tuesday that he has been actively working on the Christmas 2021 toy drive since Jan. 16 — one day after filing his paperwork for the previous Christmas toy drive.
MOREHEAD CITY — MCKRE Gives (the philanthropic arm of local real estate company Mary Cheatham King Real Estate) and The Friendly Market are joining efforts once again to raise funds and gather toys for local families at the fifth annual Holiday Toy Drive on Friday, Dec. 3. Community members are...
CEDAR POINT — The annual Toys for Tots drive is off to a great start in Cedar Point. Town clerk Jayne Calhoun, who has headed the program for years, said as of lunchtime Tuesday, four large boxes in the board of commissioners’ meeting room in the town hall on Sherwood Avenue are filled with every kind of toy imaginable.
MOGADORE, Ohio – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for a Toys for Tots donation drive at the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar and select Goodyear Auto Service Center locations. On Dec. 3-5 from 2-7 p.m., community members can drive through the Wingfoot...
Children and toys are a natural combination during the holidays, but not every child is lucky enough to have presents waiting. A Toys for Tots drive, based in Poway, aims to ensure youngsters who would normally go without a toy will be receiving one this year. “This is our 16th...
Kennsington Golf Club & Grille in Canfield (4171, Westford Pl, Canfield) will be hosting holiday football weekend party along with a Toys for Tots drive on Saturday, Nov. 27 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Guests are invited to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, enjoy plenty of food and...
Dynamic Dance Dimensions’ Annual Toys for Tots benefit was held Monday, Nov. 22 at the Jackson High School auditorium. Each year the dance studio donates proceeds from the event to the Jackson Police Department’s Christmas toy drive.
If you are going out shopping for Black Friday, Eunice City's Marshal's Office wants the community to not forget about the less fortunate children this Christmas. To make their wishes come true, the community can drop-off gifts at the marshal's office second floor on 300 S. 2nd Street from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M beginning on Monday, November 29.
