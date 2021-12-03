Toys for Tots drive: Part 7

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is less than two weeks left in this year’s Toys for Tots drive, and the truck outside the WITN studio still has lots of space to fill. Anyone wishing to donate can bring a new, unwrapped toy for children 18 years old and younger. Simply drop the donation off in one of the bins by the Two Men and a Truck vehicle parked outside the Arlington Boulevard studio.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO