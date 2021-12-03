ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highs in the 70s carry through the weekend

By Victoria Kokinos
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will begin on the mild side with partly cloudy skies, but quickly warm up by the afternoon. Highs in...

www.wjcl.com

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
#Thunderstorms
wmar2news

Our First Measurable Snow Event This Season!

Temperatures will drop dramatically heading into Tuesday as a cold air mass slides into our area overnight. Morning lows will drop towards freezing, while afternoon highs struggle to reach the lower 40s. As this air mass remains in place, a disturbance will approach the area from the west, bringing moisture into the environment....which will lead to our first measurable snow event this season. Light snow showers will begin trickling in during the early morning hours... some of which will occur during morning commute.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJCL

Rain chances finally return to the forecast

Some much needed rain returns to the forecast this week. The last 3.5 weeks has only produced 0.01" of rain in Savannah. The dry spell should end over the next few days. The first chance of spotty showers arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. The chance is low, but it's a start!
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Austonia

Cold front, rain bringing Austin temperatures down to 50 degrees today

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as cold temperatures sweep through Austin this morning.Thunderstorms are expected to pass through Austin before 9 a.m., bringing along a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. While sunny skies appear by midmorning, temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees. It'll be a windy one with up to 30 mph winds, and tonight, temperatures will reach a low of 43 degrees.A cold front moves through this morning bringing a chance of showers for locations mainly east of the I-10/37 corridor. Temperatures fall throughout the day with temperatures on the map indicative of values expected at 2 pm. North winds become breezy with 30 to 35 mph gusts.#txwx pic.twitter.com/2DKNYuuQMM— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) December 6, 2021 The cool temperatures will last into Tuesday with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 51. Then Wednesday, sunny skies will bring warmer temperatures during the day with a high of 79. By the weekend, temperatures will shoot back up to highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, which could mean record-breaking warmth for this time of year, the NWS says.
AUSTIN, TX

