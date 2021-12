Turn on the news or pick up a newspaper and you're bound to find a story about the global supply-chain crisis. Congestion and blockages in the system have affected a variety of sectors and services with shortage of merchandise and scarcity of raw materials, including those necessary for basic paper and food products. The crisis has been a contributing factor to record-high inflation — the most in over 30 years. If the ports are any indication of how things are going, its safe to say that we will be feeling the heat for quite a while longer. At last count, 95 container vessels were docked off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — a figure considered unfathomable just a few months ago. The Navy even recently opened up a military pier to merchant ships for the first time in the history of our country.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO